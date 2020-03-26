Well-known theater veteran from Geneseo dies

Theater truly was a way of life for VanDeWoestyne. He once said: “I think all of us have something deep inside us, often in a secret place that makes us whole. For me, with the exception of hearing my children’s laughter, I’m never happier than when I’m on stage crawling around in someone else’s skin for a couple hours. The bond between actor and audience is precious. Let’s take a journey together and see where it goes.”

VanDeWoestyne’s license plate reads “THEATRE,” and that sums it up — a way of life for him.

Diane Greenwood and her husband, John, have been friends with VanDeWoestyne and his wife, Judy, since 1984. On Thursday, Greenwood said, “In Geneseo, word gets around fast, and today the talk of the town had to be the death of one of my dearest friends, the incomparable magnificently talented John VanDeWoestyne.”

Greenwood shared the theater stage many times with VanDeWoestyne at Richmond Hill Theater and other area theater groups.