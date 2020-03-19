When the shows can’t go on: Local theaters try to cope with COVID-19 outbreak

“It all depends on how long this pandemic lasts,” he said. “The impact on the theater community nationwide will likely be devastating.”

SPOTLIGHT THEATRE

The Spotlight Theatre in Moline is facing a similar reality. “It’s a very scary time for sure. When your revenue as a theater is based on having events and ticket sales, and the government says you can’t do that, it definitely becomes a new challenge,” said Brent Tubbs, co-owner.

Its next major show, “Oliver,” was slated to open April 17. “However, we have been forced to not have rehearsals, so we can’t really prepare for a show. ... We’re basically taking things every hour at a time right now,” Tubbs said.

Currently, the plan is to postpone rehearsals for two weeks, he said, “and we are working with the rights holders to hopefully allow us to move the performance dates back. ...

“Having to cancel the performance completely would (be) completely devastating to us not only emotionally, but financially as well. Just like anything else, though, we are learning how we can adapt and move forward.”