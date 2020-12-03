Awards will be announced Saturday for Iowa high school, college dancers

After two weeks of anticipation, dancers from high schools and colleges across Iowa finally will see the payoff Saturday when the Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Association hands out awards for this year's championships in a virtual ceremony.
"That will stream at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, and you go to our event website — isdtalive.com — to watch the awards ceremony," ISDTA Executive Director Andrea Dana said. "That will be for solos, team, college and also our special awards.”
That's when Clear Lake's Emily LeFevre will find out if she is a four-time state champion in solo competition; four others, including Pleasant Valley's Josie Kaffenberger, hope to become repeat state champions; and two other former champions learn if they can regain their titles. Meanwhile, teams find out how they fared in 15 categories, with as many as 13 enrollment classes within those categories.
The atmosphere won't be quite the same as other years, but it's just one more thing altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams won't be crammed onto the floor of Wells Fargo Arena to learn their fates. That's not possible with social distancing.
"We feel this is the best way," Dana said of the virtual ceremony. "Teams are doing special things to watch the ceremony and celebrate what they did. There are a lot of unique ideas out there.”
It would have been impossible to present the awards on the same day as the competition — the typical format — because no judges were in the arena. Instead of sitting courtside and evaluating the performances as they took place, the judges, who come to the event from across the country, stayed home this year and did their judging by watching video performances days later.
“It was a bit of a mutual decision because a lot of them said they would be willing to come, but there was a lot of hesitation, too," Dana said. "I secure the judges in August and September, and at that point they say they can come, but who knows if they could travel (the week of the competition). They were good sports about it."
Not all teams performed in Des Moines. Because of the pandemic, schools were allowed to submit virtual performances. When the latest rise in COVID-19 cases forced some schools to go to virtual learning — such as the Davenport public schools and Muscatine — more schools had to forgo trips to Des Moines and go with a virtual performance.
“We had probably about 80% of our registrations here in Des Moines, so there’s still a large number that had to submit (virtually), but the reality is — and I think the cool thing is — is everybody is being judged by a performance recording, whether it was here in Des Moines or from their home gym,” Dana said.
The pandemic created obstacles for months. Dancers didn't know if they would be allowed to compete. Then the season was shortened. Social distancing changed what teams could do in their routines. And there were not as many opportunities to prepare and perform.
“Far too many times (we wondered) are we not going to make it?" Dana said. "And that was back in May and June, like, ‘What can we do to make this happen?’ It takes a lot of prayer and belief and just perseverance, really, to push through.
Support Local Journalism
"Even in their season time, the obstacles that those teams had were unbelievable with half their team being out or quarantined or not being able to get choreography in their normal time period, so the teams have had a lot of hurdles to go through.”
The time frame of the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships also was affected. Instead of having solo competition in late October in Newton and the two-day team competition a month later in Des Moines, everything was combined into a three-day affair the week before Thanksgiving in Des Moines. Team competition was held in Wells Fargo Arena, while solos were performed across the street in Hy-Vee Hall, which had hosted some of the team competition in past years.
“That’s a huge highlight (having all team performances in Wells Fargo)," Dana said. "It was so fun for teams."
But fewer teams got to enjoy it because of the pandemic.
“We were down about 30 schools only and about 10 college teams, so that equated to a little over 100 routines that we didn’t have," Dana said. "But, we had a record number of soloists this year, 780, which is crazy.
“Combining the two events may have had something to do with it (the solo record) because our typical timing for solos in Newton has been at the same time as state cheer and state cross country, so those conflicts may have restricted some of the kids.”
Attendance, which normally would be about 10,000 spectators, also was down this year, "to a little over 3,000," Dana said. Restrictions put in place on the eve of the event by Gov. Kim Reynolds likely lowered numbers further. Spectators — most wearing face coverings — appeared to comply with the regulations.
“Hours before the first day of competition, (we put) that call to action out there to our coaches to say manage this within your team and your school. If you have six athletes on the floor, then you have 12 spectators," Dana said. "I watched the numbers. I got attendance reports and audits from Iowa Events Center every two hours, and we were well within our count. It was awesome.“
But fewer spectators and fewer competitors definitely hurt the bottom line.
"It does put a financial hit on our organization, it sure does," Dana said. "We felt it was incredibly important to give this experience to these kids. Thankfully, the board and the executive director before me, my mother, Kathy (Enyart), they were wise enough to have a backup fund in event of bad weather, not a pandemic. We do have some resources, but it’s definitely not something we can do year over year.”
For one year, though, things seemed to work out as well as could be expected.
"Surreal, unbelievable, grateful," Dana said, describing her feelings at the conclusion of the three-day event. "It's pretty humbling right now in this moment."
Watch now: Andrea Dana, ISDTA Executive Director, talks about the challenges of holding the 2020 Iowa state dance championships
WATCH NOW: Clear Lake’s Emily LeFevre tries for a fourth state dance solo title. Winner will be announced Dec. 5.
WATCH NOW: Davenport Assumption competes in the Class V Hip Hop Division at the state dance championships.
WATCH NOW: Wapello begins its Pom routine Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships in Des Moines.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!