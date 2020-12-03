Awards will be announced Saturday for Iowa high school dancers

After two weeks of anticipation, dancers from high schools and colleges across Iowa finally will see the payoff Saturday when the Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Association hands out awards for this year's championships in a virtual ceremony.
"That will stream at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, and you go to our event website — isdtalive.com — to watch the awards ceremony," ISDTA Executive Director Andrea Dana said. "That will be for solos, team, college and also our special awards.”
That's when Clear Lake's Emily LeFevre will find out if she is a four-time state champion in solo competition; four others, including Pleasant Valley's Josie Kaffenberger, hope to become repeat state champions; and two other former champions learn if they can regain their titles. Meanwhile, teams find out how they fared in 15 categories, with as many as 13 enrollment classes within those categories.
The atmosphere won't be quite the same as other years, but it's just one more thing altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams won't be crammed onto the floor of Wells Fargo Arena to learn their fates. That's not possible with social distancing.
"We feel this is the best way," Dana said of the virtual ceremony. "Teams are doing special things to watch the ceremony and celebrate what they did. There are a lot of unique ideas out there.”
It would have been impossible to present the awards on the same day as the competition — the typical format — because no judges were in the arena. Instead of sitting courtside and evaluating the performances as they took place, the judges, who come to the event from across the country, stayed home this year and did their judging by watching video performances days later.
“It was a bit of a mutual decision because a lot of them said they would be willing to come, but there was a lot of hesitation, too," Dana said. "I secure the judges in August and September, and at that point they say they can come, but who knows if they could travel (the week of the competition). They were good sports about it."
Not all teams performed in Des Moines. Because of the pandemic, schools were allowed to submit virtual performances. When the latest rise in COVID-19 cases forced some schools to go to virtual learning — such as the Davenport public schools and Muscatine — more schools had to forgo trips to Des Moines and go with a virtual performance.
“We had probably about 80% of our registrations here in Des Moines, so there’s still a large number that had to submit (virtually), but the reality is — and I think the cool thing is — is everybody is being judged by a performance recording, whether it was here in Des Moines or from their home gym,” Dana said.
The pandemic created obstacles for months. Dancers didn't know if they would be allowed to compete. Then the season was shortened. Social distancing changed what teams could do in their routines. And there were not as many opportunities to prepare and perform.
“Far too many times (we wondered) are we not going to make it?" Dana said. "And that was back in May and June, like, ‘What can we do to make this happen?’ It takes a lot of prayer and belief and just perseverance, really, to push through.
Support Local Journalism
"Even in their season time, the obstacles that those teams had were unbelievable with half their team being out or quarantined or not being able to get choreography in their normal time period, so the teams have had a lot of hurdles to go through.”
The time frame of the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships also was affected. Instead of having solo competition in late October in Newton and the two-day team competition a month later in Des Moines, everything was combined into a three-day affair the week before Thanksgiving in Des Moines. Team competition was held in Wells Fargo Arena, while solos were performed across the street in Hy-Vee Hall, which had hosted some of the team competition in past years.
“That’s a huge highlight (having all team performances in Wells Fargo)," Dana said. "It was so fun for teams."
But fewer teams got to enjoy it because of the pandemic.
“We were down about 30 schools only and about 10 college teams, so that equated to a little over 100 routines that we didn’t have," Dana said. "But, we had a record number of soloists this year, 780, which is crazy.
“Combining the two events may have had something to do with it (the solo record) because our typical timing for solos in Newton has been at the same time as state cheer and state cross country, so those conflicts may have restricted some of the kids.”
Attendance, which normally would be about 10,000 spectators, also was down this year, "to a little over 3,000," Dana said. Restrictions put in place on the eve of the event by Gov. Kim Reynolds likely lowered numbers further. Spectators — most wearing face coverings — appeared to comply with the regulations.
“Hours before the first day of competition, (we put) that call to action out there to our coaches to say manage this within your team and your school. If you have six athletes on the floor, then you have 12 spectators," Dana said. "I watched the numbers. I got attendance reports and audits from Iowa Events Center every two hours, and we were well within our count. It was awesome.“
But fewer spectators and fewer competitors definitely hurt the bottom line.
"It does put a financial hit on our organization, it sure does," Dana said. "We felt it was incredibly important to give this experience to these kids. Thankfully, the board and the executive director before me, my mother, Kathy (Enyart), they were wise enough to have a backup fund in event of bad weather, not a pandemic. We do have some resources, but it’s definitely not something we can do year over year.”
For one year, though, things seemed to work out as well as could be expected.
"Surreal, unbelievable, grateful," Dana said, describing her feelings at the conclusion of the three-day event. "It's pretty humbling right now in this moment."
_NIH7199.JPG
_NIP7725.JPG
_NIP7845.JPG
_NIH7107.JPG
_SOP6987.JPG
_HLJ6008.JPG
_SOP6855.JPG
_HLJ5895.JPG
_AWP6263.JPG
_AWP6363.JPG
_HLJ5885.JPG
_HLJ5807.JPG
_RSJ7551.JPG
_RSJ7558.JPG
_APJ5159.JPG
_APJ5238.JPG
_SOH5003.JPG
_AWH5474.JPG
_SOH4924.JPG
_AWH5396.JPG
_HCH7212.JPG
_GCP4012.JPG
_GCP4157.JPG
_GCH3102.JPG
_APJ5156.JPG
_APP6997.JPG
_APP7104.JPG
_APC4250.JPG
_APC4423.JPG
_APJ5009.JPG
_AHH1589.JPG
_DAP2792.JPG
_DAP2796.JPG
_DAP2830.JPG
_DAP2836.JPG
_NSL7146.JPG
_PVJ5622.JPG
_WAP8013.JPG
Avery Wilson, Louisa-Muscatine
_UCH0328.JPG
_WSH0331.JPG
_WSH0393.JPG
_OAH2055.JPG
_UCH0248.JPG
_BHH1757.JPG
_BHH1793.JPG
_OAH1909.JPG
_CL19154.JPG
_CL29166.JPG
_CL29272.JPG
_CL49396.JPG
_CL49486.JPG
_GHV8664.jpg
_GHV8728.jpg
_C3L9379.JPG
_CL19011.JPG
_C3L9283.JPG
_WS94829.JPG
_WS54612.JPG
_WS54652.JPG
_WS64658.JPG
_WS64674.JPG
_WS74692.JPG
_WS74731.JPG
_WS74742.JPG
_WS74775.JPG
_WS94783.JPG
_WS14538.JPG
_WS14543.JPG
_WS14574.JPG
_WS44575.JPG
_WS44592.JPG
_WS04880.JPG
_WS14477.JPG
_WS14498.JPG
_WS14508.JPG
_WS04832.JPG
_GHC9790.JPG
_CLH0148.JPG
_CLJ0400.JPG
_CLJ0519.JPG
_GHC9675.JPG
_CLH0011.JPG
_WF22810.JPG
_WF22921.JPG
_WF32934.JPG
_WF33091.JPG
_WF12771.JPG
_SA18297.JPG
_SA18379.JPG
_SA28383.JPG
_SA28444.JPG
_WF12659.JPG
_LBH5805.JPG
_WWN5475.JPG
_WWN5567.JPG
_WCH3091.JPG
_WCH3113.JPG
_WCH3212.JPG
_NH19523.JPG
_NH19648.JPG
_NHH0001.JPG
_NHH9914.JPG
_RSJ7721.JPG
_GCP4161.jpg
_GCP4249.JPG
_NCH4447.JPG
_NCH4561.JPG
_RSJ7561.JPG
_FCP3572.JPG
_OSP2057.JPG
_OSP2177.JPG
_CLP0963.JPG
_CLP1064.JPG
_FCP3466.JPG
_CLP0886.JPG
_BHJ2422.JPG
_BHJ2541.JPG
_BHP3326.JPG
_BHP3462.JPG
_SBJ1807.JPG
_SBJ1904.JPG
_SBC1185.JPG
_SBL2543.JPG
_SBL2642.JPG
_SBC1076.JPG
_SNP6956.JPG
_SWH5494.JPG
_SWH5521.JPG
_SWN6531.JPG
_SWN6610.JPG
_SEL6242.JPG
_SNH5721.JPG
_SNH5833.JPG
_SNP6802.JPG
_SEL6118.JPG
_PV58493.JPG
_PV58495.JPG
_PV58512.JPG
_PV58526.JPG
_PV58531.JPG
_PV58532.JPG
_PV58543.JPG
_PV58550.JPG
_PV58558.JPG
_PV58566.JPG
_PV58586.JPG
_PV58594.JPG
_PV58603.JPG
_PV58604.JPG
_PV58611.JPG
_PV58627.JPG
_PV58629.JPG
_PV58631.JPG
_PV58633.JPG
_PV68648.JPG
_PV68655.JPG
_PV68664.JPG
_PV68667.JPG
_PV68672.JPG
_PV68676.JPG
_PV68679.JPG
_PV68683.JPG
_PV68685.JPG
_PV68688.JPG
_PV68699.JPG
_PV68701.JPG
_PV68705.JPG
_PV68715.JPG
_PV68721.JPG
_PV68723.JPG
Watch now: Andrea Dana, ISDTA Executive Director, talks about the challenges of holding the 2020 Iowa state dance championships
WATCH NOW: Clear Lake’s Emily LeFevre tries for a fourth state dance solo title. Winner will be announced Dec. 5.
WATCH NOW: Davenport Assumption competes in the Class V Hip Hop Division at the state dance championships.
WATCH NOW: Wapello begins its Pom routine Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships in Des Moines.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!