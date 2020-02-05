Back in Iowa, Texas Tenors sing praises of Hawkeye State

“It’s going to be a unique show,” Collins said of next week, noting it will include a color guard, at least 35 students from the QCSO Youth Choir, many patriotic songs, a “Les Miserables” medley and some romantic songs, being close to Valentine’s Day.

“We love it, especially if it’s a youth choir, to see them on stage with us, see how excited they are,” Collins, who’s known as “the contemporary tenor,” said. “We have a very positive, uplifting message, very family-friendly.”

Fisher, a Kansas native, is the romantic tenor, and Hagen — a University of Northern Iowa graduate — is a trained opera singer.

“They all have such outstanding voices,” Collins’ cousin Garrett Masseria, of East Moline, said, noting he’s also arranging concerts for them to do in Burlington in May, and at UNI in September.

“Marcus, he goes out and he works the audience,” he said. “He has such a sense of humor, he’s so quick witted. He really plays the audience. That’s why they’re so unique. They know their roots; they don’t have this big ego. They talk to people. They’re very accessible to the public.”