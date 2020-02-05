Back in Iowa, The Texas Tenors sing praises of Hawkeye State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“They all have such outstanding voices,” Collins’ cousin Garrett Masseria, of East Moline, said. They'll also return to Iowa for concerts in Burlington in May, and at UNI in September.

“Marcus, he goes out and he works the audience,” he said. “He has such a sense of humor, he’s so quick witted. He really plays the audience. That’s why they’re so unique. They know their roots; they don’t have this big ego. They talk to people. They’re very accessible to the public.”

“They love our country,” Masseria said of the show’s salute to veterans. “I truly believe, they realize they have to give back. I think it was their dream — the three of them together, small, rural country boys can still make it. If you go, you will leave with a smile on your face, and will leave truly entertained.”

Collins lived in Washington until age 3, when his family moved to Atalissa, and then Florida, he said. He learned how to sing by emulating his favorite artists like Garth Brooks, George Michael and Freddie Mercury before training classically at Drake University in Des Moines.