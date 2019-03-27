Brennan Hampton and Mindy Heusel are not trained dancers, but they play key roles in Saturday's Ballet Quad Cities production of “Peter & The Wolf” at the Adler Theatre.
Brennan, a home-schooled 13-year-old in Rock Island, is already a theater veteran and plays Peter in the professional company's second half of the program, narrated by Heusel, longtime host of WVIK's afternoon “Perspective." The famous Sergei Prokofiev fairy tale — with live music by Orchestra Iowa — relates how the boy and his animal friends work together to capture the wolf.
The ballet program — also featuring music of Edvard Grieg, Darius Milhaud, Alexander Glazunov and Maurice Ravel — was first performed last weekend at the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids.
“It was awesome; it was great,” Brennan said this week, noting he made his ballet debut in “The Nutcracker” last December. He's been taking classes at the BQC School of Dance in Rock Island since last summer, in preparation for dancing the title role in the Spotlight Theatre's upcoming production of “Billy Elliott” in October.
He plays young Josh in “Big: The Musical” April 5-14 at Moline's Spotlight and has acted in four productions at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, including the title role in the children's musical “Pinocchio,” late last year.
“I really like making the character my own, the way I say things, the personality,” Brennan said. With “Peter & The Wolf,” “I describe it through movement instead of talking,” he said. “It's great, really fun.”
“The acting portion of it is mostly movement, upper body,” he said. “You have to learn how to act in ballet. That was a little tricky at first. I'm used to it.”
Russian composer Prokofiev (1891-1953) penned “Peter & The Wolf” in 1936, to open the new Children’s Theatre in Moscow. The idea was to familiarize children with the instruments of the orchestra, explained Heusel, who's hosted “Perspective” on the Quad-Cities' NPR station since 1985. Each character in the story is identified with a particular instrument and musical theme.
The bird’s theme is played by a flute, the duck’s theme by an oboe, cat’s theme by a clarinet, grandfather’s theme the bassoon, wolf’s theme French horns, hunter’s theme the timpani and Peter’s is played by the strings of the orchestra.
“When you introduce a character, there's a long line of melody — here comes the clarinet, so that's the cat. The strings, that's Peter. It took on this extraordinary life,” Heusel said, noting the piece is done as a stand-alone work on orchestra programs and was immortalized by Leonard Bernstein in his televised Young People's Concerts. Performing it as a ballet is the fullest realization of the piece, she said, noting she does the narration from the orchestra pit, invisible to the audience.
“Nobody needs to see me. You need to see the dancers; they are incredible,” Heusel said, thanking BQC executive director Joedy Cook and artistic director Courtney Lyon for giving her the gig.
“This is like a bucket list item for me,” Heusel said. “Getting to do 'Peter & The Wolf' would be a dream come true. I never thought this opportunity would be given to me. I am so grateful for Joedy and Courtney thinking of me."
A musical background prepared Heusel — a Nebraska native and Augustana College alumnus — for a career as a classical-music announcer, according to her biography. She studied piano from the age of 3 and flute from the sixth grade, and was a frequent piano accompanist. At WVIK, she's the station's music director, keeping the CD and LP library up to date and organized. On “Perspective,” she often hosts Lyon and other representatives of BQC, the only professional ballet company between Chicago and Omaha.
“Joedy Cook is not afraid to take some chances, do things outside the box,” Heusel said. “I had never heard a woman do 'Peter & The Wolf.' I looked it up, and Sophia Loren is the only woman to have recorded it, in the course of this long list of people, who's done the marvelous recording.”
In the new production, “Peter & The Wolf” was choreographed by BQC veteran Emily Kate Long, with the wolf played by Ashley Coffin, grandfather by Malachi Squires, cat by Aubrey Clayton, duck by Mica Ward and the bird by Meghan Phillips.
Lyon choreographed Milhaud's “Le Boeuf Sur Le Toit” (“The Ox on the Roof”) in the first half, as well as Ravel's “Mother Goose Suite,” which features Beauty and the Beast, Tom Thumb and Sleeping Beauty.
“The first half of the program is simply stunning. The choreography was just exquisite,” Heusel said. “Mother Goose is elegant and romantic, wistful and beautiful. It opens about Sleeping Beauty, with five fairy tales. The dancer that's Sleeping Beauty has a sparkling crown, the tutu is beautiful, a lighted wand. A little girl sitting behind me, not more than 4 years old, she said, 'It's a princess!' This is why you want to bring children to something like this. It's a moment they'll never forget.”
"The company been really welcoming. I've had exciting opportunities," said Phillips, a first-year dancer (Sleeping Beauty) who graduated last year from the Conservatory of Dance at SUNY Purchase College in New York. "The live music is always very inspiring," she said.
Lyon loves reprising the Milhaud (called a “cheerful series of vignettes”), based on a famous 1941-42 French painting, done last September at St. Ambrose with piano accompaniment, now with full orchestra.
And she said Long's “Peter & The Wolf” is “extremely charming because she's using dance to bring to life every single thing that is on stage. ... She animates everything,” Lyon said. “There's tremendous energy, color, movement, humor.”
“The entire program is beautifully put together; the music is from a similar time period, but there is variety,” she said. “The Ravel is extremely romantic and tender, whimsical and magical. The Milhaud is more unusual, really athletic. The dancers just dance the pants off it. The last piece is Peter, is familiar. The sets are beautiful, the costumes are beautiful.”