This weekend's Ballet Under the Stars literally offers something for everyone, and something different each night — 8 p.m. tonight, Saturday and Sunday at Lincoln Park Classic Theatre, 1120 40th St., Rock Island.
This free event for all ages will feature performances from the professional company Ballet Quad Cities, and guests D4Dance Academy, Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico, Imani Tandazo, Mayer School of Irish Dance, and Ballet Quad Cities School of Dance. It will include the classic Act II of "Giselle," danced by students.
"What's really nice, we've been able to grow these pretty talented students in school, where they're able to perform something like 'Giselle,' pretty iconic," BQC artistic director Courtney Lyon said this week. "A number of them are graduating from school this year, so that's pretty cool."
The program features first-year company dancer Meghan Phillips performing to Vivaldi, and the contemporary pop song "When I'm Gone,” Lyon noted.
Phillips, originally from California, started dancing at the age of three. She studied dance at several studios growing up in California, Virginia, and Florida before joining South Dayton Dance Theater, a pre-professional company in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated summa cum laude from the Conservatory of Dance at SUNY Purchase College in New York, with a bachelor's in dance performance and concentration in ballet.
BQC started broadening the free Lincoln Park program last year, including the Imani Tandanzo dancers, led by Dorian Byrd. The Davenport-based troupe focuses on the African-American tradition and culture.
Last year, on selected evenings there were performances representing Hispanic, Indian and African-American culture. "Everyone thought it was a really cool idea," Lyon said, noting this weekend Imani can only perform Sunday night.
This year, the Irish dance troupe is new, and each night's performances will showcase different pieces from the guest dancers, she said.
And every night at 7 p.m. before the performance, for first time on the Lincoln Park stage, Ballet Quad Cities will present its popular outreach program "Dance Me a Story." Children of all ages are invited to be a part of creating an original dance to the children’s book “I Got the Rhythm.” No experience or registration is required. You just read the story, put on costumes and music and dance on stage.
"We've been doing this program throughout the community for several years, and have served over 11,000 children and adults to date, including senior centers," Lyon said. "It's really age-accessible, for any age. This weekend, we're gearing it toward children."
For more information, visit balletquadcities.com.