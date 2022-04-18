Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel announces 2022 entertainment lineup

Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel will bring tributes to rock 'n' roll music icons to Rock Island this summer and fall.

The casino's 2022 entertainment season starts May 21 with "Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown," an event where Beatles tribute band Abbey Road faces off in a "showdown" of greatest hits against Stones tribute band Satisfaction.

Journey tribute band Voyage will head to the casino on July 16, followed by Kiss tribute band Mr. Speed on Aug. 20. A musical homage to Billy Joel and Elton John is scheduled for Sept. 10, and the lineup will wrap up Nov. 18 with "Hotel California: A Tribute to the Eagles."

Tickets are available for purchase online.

