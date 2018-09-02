If you know much about the history of the World War II era, you’ll be familiar with what happened to Nazi Adolf Eichmann.
Regardless of whether you’re a history buff, you’ll probably enjoy the dramatic thriller “Operation Finale,” with Ben Kingsley starring as Eichmann in this film that’s based on true events.
The year is 1960, and the setting is Argentina. A Jewish woman, Sylvia Hermann (Haley Lu Richardson, “The Edge of Seventeen”) meets a young man named Klaus (Joe Alwyn, “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk”) in a movie theater.
His last name happens to be “Eichmann.” When she goes home to meet his family, she meets a man named Ricardo Klement … or so he says, claiming to be Klaus’s uncle. Sylvia, to her horror, accompanies Klaus to what ends up being a kind of Nazi gathering, and hears Klaus call the older man “father.”
Word reaches a group of Mossad agents, including Peter Malkin (Oscar Isaac), that Clement actually is Eichmann. And the group begins to plot a way to kidnap Eichmann so that he can be taken to Israel to go on trial for war crimes.
The sloppy abduction leaves behind a crucial piece of evidence. Still, Eichmann, now in the hands of his captors, remains safe. The agents try to coax him into signing documents they need while a plane to whisk him away is delayed.
Malkin, who is mourning a great loss, wants to kill Eichmann, as do some of the others in the group. But despite his loathing, he ends up being the agent who converses the most with Eichmann.
There ensues a kind of battle of wits between the two men that is the most enjoyable part of the movie.
Kingsley is magnificent as the quiet man who claims he completed his tasks as a Nazi only to please his superiors. “My job was simple: Save the country I loved from being destroyed. Is your job any different?” Eichmann asks Malkin.
Malkin, who wears gloves when he abducts Eichmann because he can’t stand to touch him with his bare hands, begins to see a sort of human element in Eichmann. Kingsley gives us the perspective author Hannah Arendt meant by the title of her book: “Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil.”
The performances all are commendable, and the score by Alexandre Desplat is a fine one. Nick Kroll has a small but entertaining role.
I hope that this film leads people to learn more about the Holocaust and the real people who were involved. If you're so inclined, a 1996 television movie starring Robert Duvall called "The Man Who Captured Eichmann" would be a good start.