Bask in bright 'Night of Sunshine' Thursday, Feb. 20, at Circa '21, Rock Island

During the dregs of winter, everyone could use a "Night of Sunshine," and that's what will be offered at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

The cabaret will feature Sunshine Ramsey, a longtime Circa performer and member of the Bootleggers, the theater's performing waitstaff, as well as a member of Circa's ticket office staff.

This will be the fifth time that Ramsey has hosted her own show; each of the previous four have sold out. “Sunshine is so popular here at the theater; everyone loves seeing her perform, especially in her own cabarets,” said Brett Hitchcock, Circa ‘21 director of audience development.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7:15. This is a show-only performance (no buffet), but full bar service will be available, and sandwich baskets and appetizers will be offered for sale.

"A Night of Sunshine" will feature Ramsey performing more than 20 songs ranging from pop to rock and country — including such hits as "Man in the Mirror," "The Chain," "Something to Talk About," "Shallow," "Tin Man," "Southbound," and more. She will be backed by a five-piece band featuring Chris Avery, Brad Hauskins, Kyle Jecklin, Tristan Tapscott and Robert Cheney.