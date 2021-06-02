Be Downtown returns to Bettendorf this weekend

The Downtown Bettendorf Organization is bringing its Be Downtown event back this weekend, offering a day of music, food and family-friendly fun.
The free event will be held 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 5 in the city of Bettendorf parking lot on 15th and State streets, according to a news release.
Be Downtown will begin with a 45-minute high-intensity training workout provided by 1031 Fitness, and afterward the Bettendorf Library’s K&K Family Fun Zone will set up food trucks, bounce houses and face-painting, among other activities.
Live music will begin at 11 a.m.
Three bags tournaments will be held at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. with cash prizes of $300, $150 and $50 awarded to the first, second and third place winners respectively. Participants can sign up for the free tournaments early at http://bit.ly/BeDTBags.
Parking will be available at:
- 15th St. and Grant St. (TBK Bank building lot)
- 18th St. and Mississippi St. (Asbury Methodist Church lot)
- 18th St. and Grant St. (City of Bettendorf lot)
- Bettendorf City Hall
- Motorcycle parking on 15th St. also will be available.
People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to the event.