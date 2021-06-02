Be Downtown returns to Bettendorf this weekend

The Downtown Bettendorf Organization is bringing its Be Downtown event back this weekend, offering a day of music, food and family-friendly fun.

The free event will be held 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 5 in the city of Bettendorf parking lot on 15th and State streets, according to a news release.

Be Downtown will begin with a 45-minute high-intensity training workout provided by 1031 Fitness, and afterward the Bettendorf Library’s K&K Family Fun Zone will set up food trucks, bounce houses and face-painting, among other activities.

Live music will begin at 11 a.m.

Three bags tournaments will be held at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. with cash prizes of $300, $150 and $50 awarded to the first, second and third place winners respectively. Participants can sign up for the free tournaments early at http://bit.ly/BeDTBags.

Parking will be available at:

15th St. and Grant St. (TBK Bank building lot)

18th St. and Mississippi St. (Asbury Methodist Church lot)

18th St. and Grant St. (City of Bettendorf lot)

Bettendorf City Hall

Motorcycle parking on 15th St. also will be available.