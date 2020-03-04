Beethoven's 250th birthday celebrated in new 'Ode to Joy' Quad-City Symphony season

The monumental Beethoven 9 premiered in 1824, first done by the QCSO in 1956, and was the first Masterworks concert in 2008 for conductor and music director Mark Russell Smith. He also led the QCSO in the work here in 2015.

“We are excited to join orchestras around the world in celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday,” Smith said. “This celebration of his music, and what it has meant to people everywhere, beautifully frames our season. It encapsulates the power of all music to provoke thought, challenge perceptions, uplift humanity and provide a platform for share experience.”

Beethoven will be represented in three Masterworks and one Signature Series program: Leonore Overture No. 3 will be in November; QCSO concertmaster Naha Greenholtz will play the Violin Concerto in December, and perform his Violin Sonata No. 7 at a Figge concert Oct. 23. Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata will be part of the Signature Soiree fundraiser Sept. 19 at the Figge.

Smith will offer a lecture on the importance of Beethoven and the upcoming season on Aug. 9 at the German American Heritage Center, Davenport.