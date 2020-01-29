Behind the ink: See the art of Quad-Cities tattoo wizards. Meet them Feb. 7.

Tattooing will get its time in the spotlight over the next seven weeks at Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island.
Fine art and tattooing go hand in hand, according to a recent release from Quad City Arts on its new exhibit, "The Artist Behind the Tattoo," which will open Thursday, Jan. 30, and be on display through March 20.
Creators of both art and tattoos use skills such as the ability to draw and an eye for color. "Although not required for a license to tattoo, many tattoo artists have degrees in fine art, studied art or, at the very least, have a lifelong passion for drawing or cartooning," the release said.
“The Artist Behind the Tattoo” provides an opportunity to see the fine art of several regional tattoo artists and learn what inspires them when they're not limited by the shape and size of an area of skin or a client’s wishes. Vintage flash art and tattoo equipment also will be on display.
Artists exhibiting include Aaron van der Hart of Moline; Dan Bonowski of Davenport-based The Oddfellow Arms; Jorge Tapia of Davenport-based Aquemini Ink; Sam McFarland of East Moline-based Painted Monkey; Kevin Smith and Frank Hoffmaster of Davenport-based 3-D Skin Lab; Beth Gray and Alice Lorraine of Gray Goat Tattoo, West Branch, Iowa; and Juan Alvarez of Davenport-based Red Owl Collective.
“The whole reason behind this show is that meeting between the right client and right artist that makes a magnificent tattoo transcend into a work of art," said Bonowski, a 39-year-old native of Sioux City, Iowa, and former owner of Jaded Gypsy Tattoo in downtown Rock Island.
He's been tattooing since 2007 and working in the Quad-Cities since 2008. Jaded Gypsy, 217 18th St., was destroyed in a September 2014 fire, and a plan to reopen in renovated buildings nearby on 20th Street folded after the city withdrew financial incentives, Bonowski said.
He plans to open Oddfellow Arms by late February at the Institute of Therapeutic Massage, Davenport, in the old Johnson School on Wilkes Avenue, off Locust Street.
“Art has always been part of my life, one of my passions,” Bonowski said, noting he learned as an apprentice with a Sioux City veteran, and refined his painting with Rock Island artist Charles Knudsen. "Tattooing was one of those ways I could make that happen. It’s been a crazy ride ever since."
“The way my style, my painting has developed is interlaced or interwoven with my tattoo sensibilities," he said. In the new exhibit, "I really hope the tattoo public, those attracted to it, drawn to it, get more of an appreciation of the creative and artistic aspect of it," Bonowski said.
"One of the biggest gripes of tattoo artists is having people bringing in photos of other people’s tattoos and wanting a reproduction," he said. "That’s really kind of discrediting the artistic ability of people out there doing it every day.
“Not everybody with a tattoo machine is going to be a Picasso, but those with real talent, have that spark, a lot of times we get overlooked and underappreciated," Bonowski said.
Tattoos have exploded in popularity in the past decade, Bonowski said.
"I think it’s more the zeitgeist, pop culture, what people see on TV, movies," he said. "It’s moved a long way from the simple act of rebellion. It’s a lot more casual now, like buying a bracelet or a watch.”
"You want something unique — that’s the whole ethos, mission statement behind Oddfellows," he said. "It's one-on-one, a private studio, more of a collaborative effort, with the person getting the tattoo. I'm actually working on a piece of art first. It’s something that’s going to adorn your body forever, and I'm going to bring back some of the gravitas to that."
The public is invited to meet the artists featured in the exhibit and get complimentary food and beverages from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. The reception will feature a designer haircut demonstration by barber Miguel Rosas and henna body painting by Kimberly Kruse of Celestial by Design, Rock Island.
Rosas, who owns New Style Barbershop, 101 5th Ave., Moline, will demonstrate portraiture in hair starting at 7:30 p.m. Free temporary tattoos will be available while they last.