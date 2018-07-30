1. Mississippi Valley Fair
It's time to get your fill on fair food, music and more during the 99th annual Mississippi Valley Fair, which kicks off Tuesday at the fairgrounds at 2815 Locust St., Davenport. Along with grandstand concert headliners including Chris Young, Sublime with Rome, Toby Keith, Theory of a Deadman, Billy Currington and Justin Moore, the fair offers six days of fun. Fun Cards, which grant admission to the fairgrounds and the grandstand concerts, cost $60. Daily admission to the grounds costs $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12 and is free for kids ages 3 and under.
Tuesday-Sunday, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, $10 for admission and $60 for fun cards
2. Miranda Sings Live
Colleen Ballinger, a actor/comedian/vocalist/writer, started portraying a personality, dubbed Miranda Sings, on YouTube more than a decade ago and in 2008 her videos caught the attention of Jerry Seinfeld, who invited Ballinger (and Miranda) to be on his show, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." Since then, her videos have been watched over 2 billion times on YouTube. You can also see the character in the Netflix show called "Haters Back Off," which recently released its second season. This week, you can see Ballinger perform live as herself and then perform a set as Miranda during her show on Saturday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets cost $39.50 for general admission and $83 for VIP seats. For more info, visit adlertheatre.com.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Adler Theatre, $39.50-$83
3. 'Shrek The Musical'
If you loved the friendly ogre Shrek on screen, then be sure to check out the Quad-City Music Guild's run of "Shrek: The Musical," which opens this weekend at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday as well as Aug. 9-12. Tickets cost $11 for kids and $16 for adults. For more info, visit qcmusicguild.com.
Friday-Sunday, Prospect Park Auditorium, $11 for kids and $16 for adults
4. An evening with Rayland Baxter at the Raccoon Motel
See folk singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $15 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Thursday, Raccoon Motel, $15
5. Starlight Revue
The 62nd annual Starlight Revue, presented by Rock Island Parks and Recreation, is set for Saturday in Lincoln Park n Rock Island. A dessert station and food kicks things off at 5 p.m. followed by dance lessons from QC SoDa at 6:30 p.m. and a free concert featuring Los Macombos starting at 7 p.m. For more info, visit facebook.com/rockislandparksandrec.
5 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Park. Free
6. Moonshine Bandits at the Redstone Room
See country soul band Moonshine Bandits with opening acts Michael Moncada and Whiskey High on Thursday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 on the day of the show. For more info, rivermusicexperience.org.
8 p.m. Thursday, Redstone Room, $15 in advance and $18 day of the show
7. Live@Five outside RME
Check out this week's installment of the River Music Experience's Live@Five free concert summer series featuring singer Kevin Presbey. Music starts at 5 p.m. Friday outside the River Music Experience near the intersection of 2nd and Main streets.
5 p.m. Friday, outside River Music Experience. Free
8. Wax Wednesday
During Wax Wednesday, a variety of records will be spun and craft brews will be on tap at Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport. During this Wax Wednesday, Great River will also have its seasonal brew, called Chickawawa, on tap.
5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Great River Brewery. Free
9. Bishop Gunn at the Raccoon Motel
Rock 'n' roll group Bishop Gunn, from Mississippi, will play Tuesday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. For advance tickets, which cost $10, visit raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Raccoon Motel, $10 in advance and $15 at the door