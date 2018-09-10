1. Riverssance Festival of Fine Arts
The 31st annual Riverssance Festival of Fine Arts, billed as the Quad-City area's premier fine arts festival, kicks off Saturday at Lindsay park in the Village of East Davenport. The fair draws top artists from the Midwest as well as from across the country and will also feature live music and food and drink vendors, including wine from Tabor Home Winery, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission costs $4 per day per person or $6 for a two-day pass. Children 12 and under get in free. For more info, visit www.midcoast.org/riverssance.
Saturday-Sunday, Lindsay Park, $4 per day or $6 for two-day pass
2. Dinosaur Jr. at Codfish Hollow
Kick off your week by seeing Dinosaur Jr. rock Codfish Hollow. The band, which formed in the late '80s, will bring their long-lasting hits, such as "Freak Scene" and "Feel the Pain," to the barn/music venue in rural Maquoketa on Monday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 8 p.m. For tickets, $28-$30, and more info, visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
8 p.m. Monday, Codfish Hollow, $28-$30
3. Elizabeth Moen's album release show
Elizabeth Moen's latest album, "A Million Miles Away," came out Sept. 1 and the Iowa City based musician is ready to celebrate at her second musical home: the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Moen, along with Iowa City acts Peanut Ricky and Squirrel Flower, is set to play on Saturday at the Raccoon Motel. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, $12 in advance, visit raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Saturday, Raccoon Motel, $12
4. See NPR "Tiny Desk" concert winner Naia Izumi
In April, Naia Izumi was announced as the winner of NPR's fourth annual Tiny Desk Contest. The musician, who at that time was busking the streets of Los Angeles, stood out from nearly 5,000 entries to the contest, inspired by NPR's popular "Tiny Desk" concerts, and has spent much of the months since touring around the country. Izumi is slated to perform on Tuesday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport with opener Small Houses. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, $12 in advance, visit raccoonmotel.com. Tickets go up to $17 on the day of the show.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Raccoon Motel, $12-$17
5. Laugh Hard Challenge
The Speakeasy, Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse Theatre’s secondary and next-door venue in downtown Rock Island, is hosting a multiple-round comedy competition this month. The Laugh Hard Challenge kicked off over the weekend with the first of two preliminary rounds and the second is set to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The final round will be on Sept. 29. For each round, doors will open at 7 p.m. and comedy will start at 8 p.m. Admission costs $10 in advance and goes up to $12 on the day of the show. Tickets may be purchased at the Circa ’21 ticket office, 1828 3rd Ave. in Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2. Reservations also may be made online at thecirca21speakeasy.com.
8 p.m. Saturday, The Speakeasy, $10
6. Get your groove on
The Rock Island Parks and Recreation's Thursday Night Groove Series, a free outdoor music series, runs through Oct. 11 and each evening includes food and drink vendors plus a dance lesson at Schwiebert Rivefront Park in Rock Island. Thursday's concert features Minus Six. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.
6 p.m. Thursday, Schwiebert Riverfront Park. Free
7. Celtic Festival
It's time for the Celtic Festival and Highland Games of the Quad-Cities, which features dancing, music, food, beer, games and more on Friday and Saturday at LeClaire Park in Davenport. Admission is free. For more info, visit celtichighlandgames.org
Friday-Saturday, LeClaire Park. Free
8. Go back in time with Retrofest
Retrofest, hosted by the Hilltop Campus Village, is celebrating all things that say the 1970s on Saturday. Festivities include a car show starting at 1:30 p.m., live music starting at 3 p.m. and am outdoor movie beginning at dusk at Hilltop Plaza, near the intersection of Harrison and 15th streets. There will also be plenty of food, including from Zeke's Island Cafe. Admission is free.
Starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Hilltop Plaza. Free
9. Beer tasting for a good cause
Enjoy a variety of local and regional craft brews at Brew Ha Ha this weekend. The beer-tasting event, presented by the Jaycees of the Quad-Cities, is set for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at LeClaire Park in Davenport. For tickets, $25-$35, visit eventbrite.com. Proceeds go toward local charities and programs as well as community impact projects in the area. For more info, visit jayceesqc.org/brewhaha.
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, LeClaire Park, $25-$35