Best of the week: 9 fun things to do this week in the Quad-Cities
See the musical "Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh," this week at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, which cost $27 in advance …
You can still check out the Kwik Star Festival of Trees through Sunday at the River Center in downtown Davenport. Check out the display of mor…
Singer-songwriter Izaak Opatz is playing two shows on back-to-back nights with special guest Peter Oren this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey …
See Electric Shock, an AC/DC cover band based in the Quad-Cities, in concert on Friday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors…
No Duh, a No Doubt and Gwen Stefani tribute band that brings hits such as "Hollaback Girl" and "Don't Speak" to life, will play a show this we…
The romantic comedy play "It Had to Be You" opens its two-week run at The Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Avenue, Moline, this weekend. See it at …
Quad-City musicians are getting together to play a show in tribute to "The Last Waltz," the 1976 concert, held on Thanksgiving Day, by The Ban…
Check out the 29th annual Quad-City Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. …
The Night People, a rock band that has played music in the Quad-Cities for over 50 years, was inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Music Assoc…