Try 1 month for 99¢

Best of the week: 9 fun things to do this week in the Quad-Cities

1. 'Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh'

  • Updated

See the musical "Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh," this week at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, which cost $27 in advance …

2. Festival of Trees

  • Updated

You can still check out the Kwik Star Festival of Trees through Sunday at the River Center in downtown Davenport. Check out the display of mor…

3. Izaak Opatz

  • Updated

Singer-songwriter Izaak Opatz is playing two shows on back-to-back nights with special guest Peter Oren this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey …

4. 'Back in Black Friday'

  • Updated

See Electric Shock, an AC/DC cover band based in the Quad-Cities, in concert on Friday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors…

5. No Doubt tribute band

  • Updated

No Duh, a No Doubt and Gwen Stefani tribute band that brings hits such as "Hollaback Girl" and "Don't Speak" to life, will play a show this we…

6. 'It Had to Be You'

  • Updated

The romantic comedy play "It Had to Be You" opens its two-week run at The Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Avenue, Moline, this weekend. See it at …

9. The Night People

  • Updated

The Night People, a rock band that has played music in the Quad-Cities for over 50 years, was inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Music Assoc…

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Amanda Hancock is a reporter covering food, arts and entertainment in the Quad-Cities (and beyond).