1. New Year's Eve soul show
Need plans for New Year's Eve? Check out a tribute show to two iconic singers: James Brown and Aretha Franklin. Quad-City area musicians making up the collective called All Sweat Productions are getting together to celebrate New Year's Eve with the soul show, set to begin at 9 p.m. Monday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance at rivermusicexperience.com and cost $25 on the day of the show.
9 p.m. Monday, Redstone Room, $20-$25
2. New Year's with Elvis
Celebrate on Monday evening with Elvis' greatest hits. The tribute concert, billed as "Remember the King," features the legendary singer's best-known songs spanning his career. The show is divided into three acts, including Young Elvis from the 1950s, The ‘68 Comeback Special and The Vegas Years. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., buffet service starts at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9:15 p.m. Monday at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets cost $82 and an upgraded package costs $90. Tickets are available by calling 309-786-7733.
7:30 p.m. Monday, Circa '21, $82-$90
3. Noon Year's Eve
Here's a family-friendly option for celebrating the end of 2019. During Noon Year's Eve at the Family Museum in Bettendorf, festivities include art activities, live music and a countdown to noon, when confetti will drop. The event is set for 9 a.m. to noon Monday. General admission to the museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, cost $9. For adults over the age of 60 and active military personnel, admission costs $5. For more info, visit www.familymuseum.org.
9 a.m. to noon Monday, Family Museum, $5-$9
4. Dave Matthews Band tribute
Two Step: A Dave and Tim Tribute, a duo that pays tribute to the songs and skills of Dave Matthews Band and its guitarist, Tim Reynolds, will play a show this week at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Hear your favorite Dave Matthews Band tunes, such as "Crash into Me," "Ants Marching" and "Where Are You Going," during the show, featuring the opening act Dirty Water Boys, on Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at rivermusicexperience.org and $12 on the day of the show.
8 p.m. Saturday, Redstone Room, $10-$12
5. First show of 2019 at the Raccoon Motel
Angela Meyer, a country singer/songwriter from Eldridge and based in McCausland and Kari Arnett, a Americana singer/songwriter based in Madison, Wisc., are teaming up to play the first scheduled show of 2019 at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
6 p.m. Thursday, Raccoon Motel, $10
6. Another NYE show
Several Quad-City area based bands are getting together to rock New Year's Eve with a show on Monday at the Village Theatre, 2113 E 11th St., Davenport. The lineup includes Condor & Jaybird, The Golden Fleece, Denim Dragon, Pale Tongue and Aqualife. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. and admission costs $10.
7:30 p.m. Monday, Village Theatre, $10
7. NYE bash at RIBCO
Check out this New Year's Eve celebratory concert, featuring three Quad-City bands paying tribute to one of their favorite rock bands, at the Rock Island Brewing Company, or RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Waking Robots will play songs by Jane's Addiction, The Last Glimpse will play Smashing Pumpkins songs and Jenny Lynn Stacy will play tunes by They Might Be Giants. Music starts at 9 p.m. and admission costs $6. For more info, visit ribco.com.
9 p.m. Monday, RIBCO, $6
8. Foxholes at Raccoon Motel
See indie rock band Foxholes, based in Des Moines, play a show on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $8 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Saturday, Raccoon Motel, $10
9. 'Winter Nights, Winter Lights'
The "Winter Nights, Winter Lights” display is now up at the Quad-City Botanical Center. It is available for view from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday evenings through Jan. 6 at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $4 for kids. Tickets cost $2 less for members. For more info, visit www.qcgardens.com.
Wednesday-Sunday, Quad-City Botanical Center, $4-$8