Try 1 month for 99¢

Best of the week: Here are 9 things to do for fun this week in the Quad-Cities

1. 'French Moderns'

  • Joe Engel
  • Updated

Its time here is almost over. Viewing of “French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950,” the blockbuster exhibit from New York City's Brooklyn …

2. 'Annie' at Circa '21

  • Joe Engel
  • Updated

See "Annie" at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island before the show wraps up its run this week. Only one performance date remains for the…

3. Muddy Ruckus

  • Joe Engel
  • Updated

See rock 'n' roll band Muddy Ruckus this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Their show is se…

4. William Hawkins exhibit

  • Joe Engel
  • Updated

The "William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography" exhibit is wrapping up its run this week at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport…

5. Wax Wednesday

  • Joe Engel
  • Updated

Check out a holiday-themed Wax Wednesday at Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Enjoy some beers while a variety of tunes are play…

6. Ellis Kell Winter Blues Camp Final Jam

  • Joe Engel
  • Updated

This year's Ellis Kell Winter Blues Camp will wrap up with a chance to hear the camp's students put on a final jam. They will play classic blu…

7. 'Winter Nights, Winter Lights'

  • Joe Engel
  • Updated

The "Winter Nights, Winter Lights” display is still up at the Quad-City Botanical Center. It is available for view from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.…

8. Free comedy show

  • Joe Engel
  • Updated

The Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel hosts its "Trash Panda Comedy" series every other Thursday and will feature regional and tour…

9. Open mic night

  • Joe Engel
  • Updated

Check out the Wits & Words Open Mic Night, open to musicians and poets and comedians, this week at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St…

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Amanda Hancock is a reporter covering food, arts and entertainment in the Quad-Cities (and beyond).