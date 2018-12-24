Best of the week: Here are 9 things to do for fun this week in the Quad-Cities
Its time here is almost over. Viewing of “French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950,” the blockbuster exhibit from New York City's Brooklyn …
See "Annie" at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island before the show wraps up its run this week. Only one performance date remains for the…
See rock 'n' roll band Muddy Ruckus this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Their show is se…
The "William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography" exhibit is wrapping up its run this week at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport…
Check out a holiday-themed Wax Wednesday at Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Enjoy some beers while a variety of tunes are play…
This year's Ellis Kell Winter Blues Camp will wrap up with a chance to hear the camp's students put on a final jam. They will play classic blu…
The "Winter Nights, Winter Lights” display is still up at the Quad-City Botanical Center. It is available for view from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.…
The Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel hosts its "Trash Panda Comedy" series every other Thursday and will feature regional and tour…
Check out the Wits & Words Open Mic Night, open to musicians and poets and comedians, this week at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St…