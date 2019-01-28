1. Kinky Boots
The joyful Broadway musical, "Kinky Boots," featuring songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, is hitting the Adler Theatre stage this week. See the show on Wednesday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $40.50, $58, $80, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000. "Kinky Boots" is part of the 2018-19 season of Broadway at the Adler Theatre, presented by Lexus of Quad-Cities. For more info, visit adlertheatre.com.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Adler Theatre, $40.50-$80
2. QCSO Masterworks
The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, or QCSO, is continuing its tradition of presenting composer Gustav Mahler's "Symphony No. 9." During this Masterworks, set for Saturday at the Adler Theatre, the QCSO will perform his four-movement work, which is considered his farewell score and most personal piece. Tickets, ranging from $17 to $64 for adults and from $10 to $33 for students, are available at the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Box Office, 327 Brady St., Davenport, by calling 563-322-7276 or online at qcso.org.
8 p.m. Saturday, Adler Theatre, $17-$64
3. Pony Bradshaw
The soulful singer/songwriter James "Pony" Bradshaw is returning to Davenport this week to play some songs of his soon-to-be-released debut album, called "Sudden Opera." The musician, based in north Georgia, will be playing a show on Tuesday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12 and are available at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Raccoon Motel, $12
4. The Western Den at Redstone Room
See The Western Den, an alternative folk/rock band from Boston, with opening acts Bees and Wild Age on Saturday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets, which cost $10 in advance, are available at rivermusicexperience.org.
8 p.m. Saturday, Redstone Room, $10
5. Bacon and Beer Festival
Like bacon and beer? Then, you'll want to check out the Bacon & Beer Festival, which returns this weekend to the River Center in downtown Davenport. Falling on the same weekend as Super Bowl 53, the festival will again offer a selection of bacon snacks from the region’s top eateries as well as more than 100 types of craft beer to sample. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $30 and are available at baconandbeerfestivals.com/davenport-ia/.
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, River Center, $30
6. 'Newsies' at Circa ‘21
“Newsies” continues it run through Feb. 23 at Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Shows are set for 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 5:45 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets cost $51.73 for the evening performances, which include a buffet. Wednesday matinee performances, which include a plated-lunch, cost $44.94. Tickets are available at the Circa '21 ticket office, by calling 309-786-7733 or at circa21.com.
Through Feb. 23, Circa '21, $44.94-$51.73
7. Nirvana tribute show
Nivrana, a tribute band that plays songs made famous by — yes, you guessed it — Nirvana, is playing a show on Friday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $13 on the day of the show.
9 p.m. Friday, Redstone Room, $10-$13
8. Wax Wednesday
Spend your Wednesday evening sipping on some craft brews while listening to records, spun by River Music Experience staff members. Each week, Wax Wednesday kicks off at 5 p.m. and wraps up at 8 p.m. at Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport. During those three hours, 10 percent of sales at the brewery go toward the River Music Experience.
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Great River Brewery. Free
9. The Medium at Raccoon Motel
The Medium, a pop/rock band from Nashville, is slated to play a show this week with opening act The Evening Attraction at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. for the Wednesday night show. Tickets cost $8 in advance and are available at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Raccoon Motel, $8