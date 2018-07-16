1. 'Mamma Mia' opens at Circa '21
"Mamma Mia," the musical packed with ABBA's classic songs such as "Dancing Queen," kicks off this week at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The show opens Thursday and runs through Sept. 15 with shows happening weekly at 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays as well as at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The doors open at 5:45 p.m. and a buffet dinner is served from 6-7 p.m. On Sundays, doors open at 3:45 p.m., dinner is served at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 5:45 p.m. Tickets for the Wednesday through Sunday evening performances are $48 plus tax; tickets for the Wednesday matinees are $42.50 plus tax. For reservations, call 309-786-7733 or visit circa21.com.
6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 4 p.m. Sunday, Circa '21, $42.50-$48
2. The Lone Bellow at Codfish Hollow
The Lone Bellow, a folk/rock band based in Brooklyn, New York, are set to play Thursday with opener Erin Rae at Codfish Hollow, the barn-turned music venue in Maquoketa, Iowa. "Walk into a Storm," the group's third album, came out in September. Tickets to the show cost $20 in advance and $25 on the day of. For more info, visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
8 p.m. Thursday, Codfish Hollow, $20-$25
3. Rock Island County Fair
This 149th annual Rock Island County Fair kicks off Tuesday and will bring a variety of family-friendly activities to the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline, through Saturday. Festivities, following this year's theme — "A Family Af-fair!" — include fireworks, diesel drags, livestock shows, food vendors, arts and crafts and carnival rides. Admissions costs $2 for ages 13 and older, $1 for kids ages 6-12 is free for children age 5 and under. For more info, visit rockislandfair.org.
Tuesday-Saturday, Rock Island County Fairground, $1-$2
4. Here Come the Mummies
The monster-dressing eight piece funk/rock band Here Come the Mummies are returning to the Quad-Cities this week. The band is made up of professional musicians who perform in mummy garb and go by names such as Mummy Cass, Java Mummy and Eddie Mummy. Since forming the group in 2000, the musicians have kept their real identities under wraps. See Here Come the Mummies perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets, $25, are available at rhythmcitycasino.showare.com.
8 p.m. Friday, Rhythm City Casino, $25
5. Learn and Play Day
During Learn and Play Day Saturday, set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the John Deere Pavilion on River Drive in Moline, kids of all ages are invited to spend the day playing and learning about life on a farm, construction sites and the world of forestry and more.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, John Deere Pavilion. Free
6. Story Show and Black Milk show
The next installment of the Story Show series, this one featuring stories about "Summertime Madness," is slated for Friday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and stories start at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10. Following the Story Show, Detroit, Michigan based rapper Black Milk will perform at 9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance at raccoonmotel.com and $25 day of.
7 p.m. Friday, Raccoon Motel, $10
7. Plein Air paint out
Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Art Academy will host the second annual Plein Air Paint Out on Saturday. The event features local artists painting all day along the Bettendorf riverfront site painting and drawing "en plein air," the French term for outdoors. Spectators are invited to check out the artists' work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the gallery will host music, food and fellowship. For more information or to register for the Paint Out, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Registration costs $15 for painters. The event is free for spectators.
Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Bettendorf riverfront and Bereskin Art Gallery, $15
7. ‘The Glass Menagerie’
Continuing its second season, Mississippi Bend Players will end its run of Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” this week. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Brunner Theatre Center. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students/children as well as Augustana College faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased by calling 309-794-7306 or by visiting Mississippibendplayers.com
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Brunner Theatre Center, $15-$20
9. Shakespeare in the park
This weekend, Genesius Guild presents free performances of Shakespeare's "Merchant of Venice," at the Lincoln Park near the intersection of 38th Street and 11th Avenue in Rock Island. Shows begin at 8 p.m. For more info, visit genesius.org.
8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lincoln Park. Free