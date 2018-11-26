1. Disney on Ice presents 'Frozen'
Join your favorite "Frozen" characters — Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, Swen and others — for a Disney on Ice adventure this week. See the show, hosted by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and with appearances by other Disney characters, on Thursday and Friday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, which range from $15 to $50, are available at Ticketmaster.com.
7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, TaxSlayer Center, $15-$60
2. The Smoking Popes
Ever since The Smoking Popes burst onto Chicago's punk scene in the early 1990s, the band has built a loyal following, ranging from their early indie releases to their critically-acclaimed major label records to having their song, "Need You Around" featured in the 1995 movie, "Clueless." Earlier this year, the group put out their first new album, titled "Into the Agony," in seven years. You can see The Smoking Popes, with special guests Johnnie Cluney and The Velies, on Thursday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Redstone Room, $15
3. 'Miracle in Bedford Falls'
The Quad-City Music Guild opens 'Miracle in Bedford Falls," a new musical version of the classic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” this weekend at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for kids. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit qcmusicguild.com or call 309-762-6610.
Thursday-Sunday, Prospect Park Auditorium, $11-16
4. Symphony's 'Masterworks III'
For the third Masterworks of its season, the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra is joining worldwide celebrations behind held in honor of the 100th birthday of the composer Leonard Bernstein. The show is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, and the program includes performances by concertmaster Naha Greenholtz and renditions of "Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium)," selections from "West Side Story" and "On the Town." Tickets cost $17-$64 for adults and $10-$33 for students. For more information, visit qcso.org.
8 p.m. Saturday, Adler Theatre, $10-$64
5. 'Blue Christmas: A Rock ‘n’ Roll Holiday Extravaganza'
Get in the Christmas spirit with a holiday-themed show featuring the hits of Elvis during "Blue Christmas: A Rock 'n' Roll Holiday Extravaganza" starring Robert Shaw. Two performances of "Blue Christmas," featuring holiday tunes and Elvis' top hits, are scheduled for Thursday at Circa '21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. For the matinee show, doors open at 11:45 a.m., lunch will be served at noon and the show will start at 1 p.m. Tickets for that performance cost $46.50. For the evening show, doors open 5:45 p.m., a buffet will be served at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for that show cost $52. To make reservations, call 309-786-7733.
1 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Circa '21, $46.50-$52
6. Hip-hop show at Raccoon Motel
Hip-hop artist Kovu, based in Chicago, is slated to take the stage on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. He will be joined by Xavy Rusan, a Quad-City based rapper. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $8 and are available at eventbrite.com.
7 p.m. Saturday, Raccoon Motel, $8
7. Joe Gorgeous at the Raccoon Motel
See Joe Gorgeous, a rock 'n' roll band from Fort Worth, Texas, with War Party on Thursday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Thursday. For tickets, which cost $10 in advance, visit raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Thursday, Raccoon Motel, $10
8. 'It Had to Be You'
The romantic comedy play "It Had to Be You" wraps up its two-week run at The Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Avenue, Moline, this weekend. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday as well as next weekend. Tickets, $16, are available online at theblackboxtheatre.com.
Friday-Sunday, The Black Box Theatre, $16
9. 'Pinocchio' at Circa '21
The Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse has tapped "Pinocchio" for the theater's first family musical of the 2018-2019 season. The show opened last week and runs through Dec. 29 at Circa '21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Show-only tickets cost $11 and cost more with brunch service. For the full list of show times and to purchase tickets, visit www.circa21.com.
Through Dec. 29, Circa '21, $11 and up