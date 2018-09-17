1. Anderson East at Codfish Hollow
Singer/songwriter Anderson East is slated to play a show this week at Codfish Hollow, the barn/music venue in rural Maquoketa, Iowa. The Shacks, an alternative rock band from New York City, will be opening up the night of tunes on Tuesday. East, an Americana/soul/blues/rock musician who has previously toured with top names such as Chris Stapleton, is known for songs such as “All On My Mind” and “Girlfriend” as well as heavily-streamed cover of Mariah Carey’s hit, “Always Be My Baby.” For tickets to Anderson’s show at Codfish Hollow, which cost $25, visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Codfish Hollow, $25
2. ‘Something Rotten!’
See the musical comedy "Something Rotten!" this week at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Part of the Adler's 2018-2019 season of Broadway, the musical is set in 1595 and tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, who set out to write the world's very first musical. Tickets, $40.50, $53, $73, are on sale at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office or by phone at 800-745-3000.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Adler Theatre, $40.50-$73
3. 'Mama Won't Fly' opens at Circa '21
"Mama Won't Fly" kicks off this week at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The show opens Friday and runs through Nov. 3 with shows happening weekly at 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays as well as at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The doors open at 5:45 p.m. and a buffet dinner is served from 6-7 p.m. On Sundays, doors open at 3:45 p.m., dinner is served at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 5:45 p.m. Tickets for the Wednesday through Sunday evening performances are $48 plus tax; tickets for the Wednesday matinees are $42.50 plus tax. For reservations, call 309-786-7733 or visit circa21.com.
6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 4 p.m. Sunday, Circa '21, $42.50-$48
4. ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’
Playcrafters Barn Theatre presents “Tuesdays with Morrie” this weekend at 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $13. To buy tickets, call 309-762-0330 or visit playcrafters.com.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, 4950 35th Ave., Moline, $13
5. Oktoberfiesta tapping party
Great River Brewery is celebrating Oktoberfest with a "Oktoberfiesta." The tapping party at Great River, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport, features a "German/Mexican infusion" of food and plenty of Okftoberfest beer. Festivities kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday.
1 p.m. Saturday, Great River Brewery. Free
6. Thursday Night Groove Series
Quad-City based band Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls will play a free show on Thursday as part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's seasonal Thursday Night Groove concert series. Festivities kick off at 6 p.m., a free dance lesson is set for 6:30 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
6 p.m. Thursday, Schwiebert Riverfront Park. Free
7. Live @ Five featuring Neon Orange
This week's Live @ Five, a free outdoor concert series, features music from Neon Orange, a Moline based band that plays music from the '60s to '70s including hits made popular by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Yadbirds and more. See Neon Orange on Friday outside the River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Admission is free.
5 p.m. Friday, outside River Music Experience. Free
8. Two shows in one night at Raccoon Motel
The Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, will host two shoes — an early one and late one — on Thursday. First up is music from folk singer Sean Rowe as well as Jarrod Dickenson. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12 in advance. Later on, see The Nude Party with Town Criers. Doors for that show open at 9 p.m. and music starts at 9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance. Tickets are available at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Raccoon Motel, $10-$12
9. Shiner at RIBCO
See Shiner, a rock band originally from Kansas City, with The Last Glimpse and Giallows this weekend at the Rock Island Brewing Company, or RIBCO, at 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. The show is set for 9 p.m. Friday and tickets costs $10 in advance at midwestix.com. For more info, visit ribco.com.
9 p.m. Friday, RIBCO, $10