1. Sugarland
Country musical duo Sugarland are bringing their “Still the Same” tour to the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Opening acts include Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen. Tickets, $31.50, $51, $71 and $101, are available at taxslayercenter.com.
7 p.m. Friday, TaxSlayer Center, $31.50-$101
2. Joseph at Codfish Hollow
See Joseph, a folk trio made up of Portland, Oregon-native sisters Allison, Meegan, and Natalie Closner, at Codfish Hollow, the barn-turned music venue in Maquoketa, Iowa. Becca Mancari will open up the night of music on Wednesday. Music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance at codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Codfish Hollow, $20
3. Rock the District
Rock the District, featuring headlining act Bush, is slated to take over downtown Rock Island this weekend. The gates open at 6 p.m. Friday and music features Helmet, Three Years Hollow and The Last Glimpse. Tickets, $35, are available at ticketweb.com as well as in person at the Daiquiri Factory, RIBCO, Co-Op Records in Moline and Dunn Bros Coffee.
6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Rock Island, $35
4. David Ramirez at the Raccoon Motel
On David Ramirez’s “Bootleg” tour, each show will be recorded for a live album. That includes his Monday stop with Matthew Wright at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets are $12 in advance and $17 at the door. For tickets, visit raccoonmotel.com.
6 pm Monday, Raccoon Motel, $12-$17
5. Live@Five outside RME
Celebrate it being Friday with another installment of the Music Experience's Live@Five summer concert series, which brings free concerts to downtown Davenport at 5 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 28. This week's concert features music by Dan Hubbard, a singer-songwriter from Bloomington, Illinois, with his full band. Music starts at 5 p.m. outside the River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. To check out the full Live@Five lineup, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
5 p.m. Friday, River Music Experience. Free
6. Banditos at Raccoon Motel
See Banditos, a six-piece honky-tonk and rock ‘n’ roll band from Birmingham, Alabama, perform on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport with special guests Mobley and Riley Downing. Tickets are $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com and $15 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.
7 p.m. Saturday, Raccoon Motel, $10-$15
7. Classic theater in the park
The Genesius Guild's 62nd season of bringing free classic theater to the Quad-Cities continues this weekend with Aeschylus’ “Prometheus Bound” at Lincoln Park in Rock Island. Show times include 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday as well as next weekend. Admission is free.
8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lincoln Park. Free
8. 'Big River'
This week, The Mississippi Bend Players, a theater company based at Augustana College, continues its two-weekend run of "Big River," a seven-time Tony Award-winning play based on the classic 1884 novel, "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn." Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Brunner Theatre Center. The group will also perform “Glass Menagerie” and “Beginner’s Luck” later this season. For tickets, visit mississippibendplayers.com.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Brunner Theatre Center, $20
9. Tribute to Buddy Holly
Two Buddy Holly and the Crickets tribute shows are scheduled this week at Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse in downtown Rock Island. An evening show is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show. A matinee performance, including lunch at noon, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $46.73. For tickets and more info, visit circa21.com.
7:15 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday, Circa ‘21, $25-$46.73