1. The Oak Ridge Boys
See the Grammy award-winning Oak Ridge Boys perform their “Shine the Light on Christmas” show at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets, $44, $54, $69, are on available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Alder Theatre, $44-69
2. 'A Christmas Carol'
Countryside Community Theatre is wrapping up its run of "A Christmas Carol" this weekend at the Boll's Community Center. 428 River Drive, Princeton, Iowa. See the show, adapted from the Charles Dickens classic, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Tickets cost $15 and reservations can be made at cctonstage.org.
7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Boll's Community Center, $15
3. 'A Christmas Story: The Musical'
A musical base on the classic 1983 movie following Ralphie Parker and his Christmas adventures is coming to the Adler Theatre stage this week. See "A Christmas Story: The Musical," on Tuesday at the theater, 136. E 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $40.50, $53, $73, are available at Ticketmaster.com. the Adler Theatre Box Office and by calling 800-745-3000. "A Christmas Story: The Musical," is part of the 2018-19 Broadway at the Adler Theatre season, presented by Lexus of Quad-Cities.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Adler Theatre, $40.50-$73
4. Frederick the Younger at the Raccoon Motel
See Frederick the Younger, a high energy pop/rock duo hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, play a show this week with special guest White Batzz at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Raccoon Motel, $10
5. Radkey at the Raccoon Motel
Radkey, a garage punk band made up of three brothers from St. Joseph, Missouri, is coming to the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel this weekend. Doors open at 6 p.m. for their Saturday stint at the music venue, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $16 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Saturday, Raccoon Motel, $16
6. Wax Wednesday
Check out a holiday-themed Wax Wednesday at Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Enjoy some beers while a variety of tunes are played on a record player via River Music Experience. You may also bring your own records to play. Great River Brewery will donate 10 percent of sales during the event to the River Music Experience.
5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Great River Brewery. Free
7. 'Annie' at Circa '21
See "Annie" at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island before the show wraps up its run next week. Only two performance dates remain for the musical, set in 1930s New York City and about an orphan named Annie, including 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29 at the theater, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets, $46.73, are available at circa21.com.
1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Circa '21, $46.73
8. The Dawn live album recording
Quad-City based band The Dawn is recording a live album during two concerts on back-to-back nights at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, and you're invited to be there for the shows. The Dawn will be playing starting at 7 p.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $10 in advance for each show at raccoonmotel.com.
Friday and Saturday, Raccoon Motel, $10
9. Nu Gruv Society Jam
The Nu Gruv Society, a Quad-City based collective with the mission of creating and promoting modern urban music, is presenting its monthly showcase this weekend at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The showcase and jam will feature performances by local and visiting hip-hop, jazz and soul musicians as well as poets. Admission is free.
8 p.m. Friday, Rozz-Tox. Free