1. Icestravaganza
During the seventh annual Icestravaganza on Saturday, 24,000 pounds of ice blocks will be transformed into works of art. Festivities, including kids activities, are set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Freight House in downtown Davenport. Admission is free. Plus, check out the event's after party, starting at 6 p.m. at Front Street Brewery. Admission costs $10 in advance or $15 at the door for the after-party. For more info, visit downtowndavenport.com.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Freight House. Free
2. Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo
The Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo tour returns to the Quad-Cities this week for a two-day stint at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The show features cowboys versus bucking horses and bulls in events such as bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding and includes an appearance by Whiplash, the Cowboy Monkey. The rodeo comes to town at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For tickets, $20-$40, visit Ticketsmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office or call 1-800-745-3000.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, TaxSlayer Center Box Office, $20-$40
3. Soren Bryce at the Raccoon Motel
See pop singer/songwriter Soren Bryce, who is based in Brooklyn, New York, play a show this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. for the Thursday night show. For tickets, $12 in advance, visit raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Thursday, Raccoon Motel, $12
4. TedX Youth
Spend the evening hearing from young Quad-Citians during TedX Youth, an independently-organized event licensed by TED, the media organization known for hosting popular TED Talks. This installment of TedX Youth will feature talks from Quad-City residents, ages 14-24, following the theme of "Changemakers." To attend the free event, register by Monday at www.tedxdavenport.com/attend-tedx.
5 p.m. Wednesday, Putnam Museum. Free
5. Taste of LeClaire
Want to sample some of the best food and drinks — from homemade chocolates to whiskey — available in the small town of LeClaire, Iowa? Check out Taste of LeClaire on Saturday at a variety of restaurants and shops along the town's main strip of Cody Road and beyond. Establishments such as The Shameless Chocoholic, Blue Iguana, Wide River Winery and the Misssissippi River Distilling Company will offer treats to sample starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. For more info, visit www.leclaireiowa.gov.
1-4 p.m. Saturday, LeClaire. Free
6. Prenzie Players presents 'Macbeth'
Prenzie Players opens its run of the Shakespearean drama "Macbeth" this week. Show sates include 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday as well as Jan. 24-26 at 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Ticket prices follow a "pay what it's worth" policy. For more information, visit www.prenzieplayers.com.
Friday-Sunday, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Pay what it's worth
7. 'Newsies' at Circa ‘21
A new musical comedy is taking over the Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse stage this week. “Newsies” opens Friday and runs through Feb. 23 at Circa ‘21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Shows are set for 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 5:45 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets cost $51.73 for the evening performances, which include a buffet. Wednesday matinee performances, which include a plated-lunch, cost $44.94. Tickets are available at the Circa '21 ticket office, by calling 309-786-7733 or at circa21.com.
Opens Friday, Circa '21, $44.94-$51.73
8. Owen at Raccoon Motel
The Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel is hosting two shows — an early one and a later one — on Friday. First up, see J.P. Harris, a country musician from Nashville, starting at 7 p.m. Following that, see Owen, the moniker for singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Mike Kinsella, with Dramatic Lovers at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for each show and are available at raccoonmotel.com.
10 p.m. Friday, Raccoon Motel, $12
9. Winter Wine experience
Check out the 10th annual Winter Wine Experience, an evening full of wine tastings and live music, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. The event kicks off the River Music Experience’s annual appeal and helps fund the nonprofit’s educational programming. Tickets cost $45 in advance and $55 at the door.
6 p.m. Saturday, Redstone Room, $45-$55