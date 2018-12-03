1. Country star Cole Swindell
Back in February, Cole Swindell, the country music singer known for hits such as "Break Up in the End," went on his first headlining tour, called "Reason to Drink." Swindell later announced a string of concert dates titled, "Reason to Drink... Another Tour," which includes a stop on Friday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The "You Should Be Here" singer will be joined by Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina. Tickets, which range in price from $29.75 to $59, are available at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office, by calling 1-800-745-3000 and by visiting Ticketmaster.com.
7:15 p.m. Friday, TaxSlayer Center, $29.75-$59
2. Violinist Lindsey Stirling
After re-releasing her top-selling Christmas album, "Warmer In The Winter," in October, violinist Lindsey Stirling is now on her holiday-themed "Wanderland" tour. The musician and motivational speaker, who appeared in on the 2017 season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," will perform on Thursday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets are available at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office, by calling 1-800-745-3000 and by visiting Ticketmaster.com.
8 p.m. Thursday, TaxSlayer Center, $39.50-$75.00
3. 'The Nutcracker'
Ballet Quad-Cities and Orchestra Iowa will present "The Nutcracker" this weekend. Show times include 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. at the Adler Theatre, 136. E. 3rd St., Davenport. You can also join the dancers and musicians for an afterglow at Hotel Blackhawk after the 7:30 performance. Tickets, which cost between $11 and $36, are available at Ticketmaster.com.
2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Adler Theatre, $11-$36
4. Christmas in LeClaire
Christmas in LeClaire is a weekend-long celebration of the holiday season, featuring a Christmas-themed First Friday, during which the town’s shops and eateries will stay open later and offer specials. A screening of “Elf” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mississippi River Distilling Company and the Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K run will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration for the 5K costs $40 and is available at getmeregistered.com. For more info, refer to visitleclaire.com.
Friday-Sunday, LeClaire. Free
5. Cirque Musica Holiday presents 'Wonderland'
Cirque Musica Holiday is bringing "Wonderland," a family-friendly concert and circus experience featuring the cast of Cirque Musica and holiday songs performed by a live symphony orchestra. Tickets, $26-$76, are available at Ticketmaster.com.
7 p.m. Tuesday, TaxSlayer Center, $26-$76
6. 'Winter Nights, Winter Lights'
The "Winter Nights, Winter Lights” display is now up at the Quad-City Botanical Center. It is available for view from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday evenings through Jan. 6 at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $4 for kids. Tickets cost $2 less for members. For more info, visit www.qcgardens.com.
Wednesday-Sunday, Quad-City Botanical Center, $4-$8
7. Kristen Toomey at the Raccoon Motel
See Chicago-based comedian Kristen Toomey, along with Quad-City comedians Andrew Cline and Luke Swanson, perform on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and comedy starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Saturday, Raccoon Motel, $10
8. Jon Wayne and The Pain at the Redstone Room
Jon Wayne and The Pain, a four-piece reggae rock band from the Twin Cities, will be performing this week at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, with opening act The Uniphonics. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Thursday. Tickets cost $10 in advance at rivermusicexperience.org.
8 p.m. Thursday, Redstone Room, $10
9. Tomfoolery on Tremont
Tomfoolery On Tremont is back with a comedy show featuring Joe Roderick, who has performed at the Great American Comedy Festival and has worked on TV shows such as "Brooklyn 99" and "This is Us." He will perform on Saturday at the Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Ticket cost $7 in advance and are available at eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $10 at the door. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/therenwickmansion.
8 p.m. Saturday, Renwick Mansion, $7-$10