1. Lee Brice charity concert
Celebrate John Deere Classic week with a charity concert starring country singer-songwriter Lee Brice on Wednesday at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Brice, whose hits include "I Don't Dance," "Hard 2 Love" and "Parking Lot Party" will also play the Wednesday Pro Am during the John Deere Classic as the event's celebrity guest. Proceeds from the charity concert will go to support all 500-plus organizations who participate in the Birdies for Charity program through the John Deere Classic's Bonus Fund. Admission costs $125 per person and includes complimentary drinks. Lee Brice's musician-brother, Lewis Brice, will open up the show at 7 p.m. and Lee Brice will perform at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit jdcharityconcert.com and call 309-762-4653 for a code. For more info on the John Deere Classic, visit johndeereclassic.com.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, $125 donation
2. Camp Euforia
Up for a road trip to a great Iowa music festival this week? Back for its 15th year, Camp Euforia is set for Thursday-Saturday in Lone Tree, Iowa. The lineup includes Eufórquestra, a group originally from Iowa City that’s based in Fort Collins, Colorado, The Candymakers, The Maytags and Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts. A pass for Saturday costs $70, a two-day pass costs $100 and a three-day pass costs $125. For more info, visit campeuforia.com.
Thursday-Saturday, Lone Tree, $70-$125
3. Whitney Rose
Country singer-songwriter Whitney Rose is bringing a taste of Austin, Texas, to Davenport this week. She will perform Thursday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel in downtown Davenport, marking her fourth stop in Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance at raccoonmotel.com and $20 at the door.
7 p.m. Thursday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, $15-$20
4. 'Voiceless'
The Project of the Quad-Cities is sponsoring a screening of "The Voiceless,” as well as a speaking engagement featuring its filmmaker, Davenport-native Vanessa McNeal. "The Voiceless” tells stories of five male survivors of sexual violence. During her talk, McNeal will share her personal story surviving child abuse, educational obstacles and sexual violence. She also provides five steps designed to confront adversity with grace. The screening and talk is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
5:30 p.m. Thursday, Figge Art Museum. Free
5. 'A Chorus Line'
Quad-City Music Guild continues its run of "A Chorus Line," full of familiar tunes such as "What I Did for Love," “I Can Do That" and “At the Ballet," this weekend at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline. See it at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for kids. For tickets, visit qcmusicguild.com.
7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Prospect Park Auditorium, $11-$16
6. Homebrew Festiv-Ale
Homebrew Festiv-Ale, a homebrewing festival offering plenty of beer samples from more than a dozen area homebrew clubs, is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Wake Brewing, 2529 5th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets, $20, are on sale at midwestix.com and includes a commemorative tasting glass and 15 sampling tickets.
2 p.m. Saturday, Wake Brewing, $20
7. ‘The Glass Menagerie’
Continuing its second season, Mississippi Bend Players will present Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” this week. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Brunner Theatre Center. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students/children as well as Augustana College faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased by calling 309-794-7306 or by visiting Mississippibendplayers.com
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Brunner Theatre Center, $15-$20
8. Walcott Truckers Jamboree
The 39th Annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree is set for this weekend at the Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott. The weekend of activities celebrating America’s truckers features live music, an antique truck display, carnival games, over 100 vendors, a pork chop cookout, fireworks and more Thursday-Saturday. Admission is free. For more info, visit iowa80truckstop.com/trucker-jamboree.
Thursday-Saturday, Iowa 80 Truckstop. Free
9. Free classic theater in the park
The Genesius Guild will present Shakespeare's "The Merchant of Venice” this weekend at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Lincoln Park in Rock Island. Admission is free.
8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lincoln Park. Free