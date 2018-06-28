1. Red White and Boom!
Ready to celebrate all things red white and blue? Red White and Boom! will bring fireworks, live music, food and other fun to the Quad-Cities on Tuesday. Two dueling barges will be firing off a total of 4,500 pounds of fireworks on the Mississippi River beginning at 9:30 p.m. Catch the fireworks from two viewing locations, Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport and Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island, which will each host festivities starting 5 p.m. Tune into 97x to hear the official Red White and Boom soundtrack to the fireworks. Admission is free. For more info, visit redwhiteandboomqc.org.
5 p.m. Tuesday, Modern Woodmen Park and Schwiebert Riverfront Park. Free
2. Barn on the Fourth
This year's Fourth of July celebration at Codfish Hollow, Maquoketa, Iowa, has been billed "Lady Liberty," as it features an all-female lineup including headliner Lissie along with Esme Patterson, Becca Mancari and Liz Moen. Doors open at 4 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Codfish Hollow. Fireworks will follow the show. Tickets cost $20 and are available at codfishholllowbarnstormers.com.
6 p.m. Wednesday, Codfish Hollow, $20
3. Dawn and On festival
Dawn and On, a one-day music festival, is back for its fourth year on Saturday outside Len Brown's North Shore Inn on the banks of the Rock River in Moline. The musical lineup includes Jenny Lynn Stacy and The Dirty Roosters, Bees, Still Shine, Condor & Jaybird , Fox Crossing String Band, The Big Wu, Family Groove Company, JC Brooks Band and The Dawn. There will also be local food and craft vendors and craft beer. Gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday and music starts at noon. A pre-party is set for Friday evening at Bent River Brewing Company in Rock Island. Admission costs $10 and is free for kids 12 and under. A portion of every ticket sold will benefit the Illinois Quad-Cities Chapter of The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.
11 a.m. Saturday, Len Brown's North Shore Inn, $10
4. John Moreland at Codfish Hollow
Also at Codfish Hollow this week is a concert featuring John Moreland, a musician based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Tuesday night concert will also feature music by Patrick Sweany. For tickets and more info, visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Codfish Hollow, $25-$30
5. 'A Chorus Line'
Quad-City Music Guild opens its two-weekend run of "A Chorus Line," full of familiar tunes such as "What I Did for Love," “I Can Do That" and “At the Ballet," this week at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday as well as July 12-15. Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for kids. For tickets, visit qcmusicguild.com.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Prospect Park Auditorium, $11-$16
6. Two shows in one night at Raccoon MotelIt's going to be a jam-packed Friday night of music at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. First up, Jay Som, the musical moniker for Los Angeles-based pop singer-songwriter Melina Duterte, is slated to perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Raccoon Motel. Tickets are $12 in advance and $17 at the door. Following that show, see The Hood Internet with Showysuck at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For tickets and more info, visit raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, Raccoon Motel, $12-$20
7. Rock Island Artists' Market
On Sunday, the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island will be filled with local art, crafts and treats for sale during the next installment of the monthly Rock Island Artists' Market, which runs from June to October. Admission is free.
Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Skeleton Key Art and Antiques. Free
8. Thursday night summer concert
Have you checked out the Moline Centre's Thursday night summer concert series yet? Each Thursday this summer, enjoy live music outside at Bass Street Landing in downtown Moline. This week, see 50 Shades of Rock, a classic rock band that covers everything from Garth Brooks to The Beatles. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Don't forget to bring a lawn chair. Admission is free.
7 p.m. Thursday, Bass Street Landing. Free
9. Mercado on Fifth
Mercado on Fifth is another go-to weekly event to check out this summer. The open-air night market in downtown Moline features food trucks, a beer garden, local arts and craft vendors, kids'activities and live music every Friday. This week's festivities include music by Frankie Joe & Kinfolk from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by music by The Merchants. Admission is free.
5 p.m. Friday, downtown Moline. Free