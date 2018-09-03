1. Beaux Arts Fair
The Beaux Arts Fair is celebrating its 65th anniversary with the fall installment of its two-day festival of fine arts and crafts. The juried art fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday outside Bechtel Plaza of the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Admission to both the art fair and the museum is free Saturday and Sunday.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, outside Figge. Free
2. The Moondoggies
The Moondoggies, a rock 'n' roll band originally from Seattle, Washington, will be performing this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The show is set for Thursday with specials guests. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Thursday, Raccoon Motel, $10
3. 'Dead Man's Cell Phone'
"Dead Man's Cell Phone," a comedy about "lost and found connections in the modern world" written by Sarah Ruhl, is entering its final week at the QC Theatre Workshop. Weekend performances are scheduled through Sunday at the QC Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances at 3 p.m. Admission follows a "Pay What It's Worth” pricing policy, in which guests pay after the performance. Doors open 30 minutes before each show. To make reservations and for more information, call 563-823-8893 or visit QCTheatreWorkshop.org and Facebook.com/QCTheatreWorkshop.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, QC Theatre Works
4. Rock Island Artists' MarketThe Rock Island Artists' Market is back from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island. The market fills the parking lot with local art, hand-crafted items and locally grown treats on the second Sunday of each month from June to October. There will also be live music. Admission is free.
Noon Sunday, Skeleton Key Art and Antiques parking lot. Free
5. Wax Wednesday
Up for listening to tunes and sipping craft brews? Check out Wax Wednesday, a weekly event presented by the River Music Experience in which variety of records will be spun on the outdoor patio of Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Each week, a seasonal brew will also be on tap.
5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Great River Brewery. Free
6. John Bloom exhibit at the Figge
This weekend would be a good one to visit the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport and check out one of its newest additions: an exhibit featuring more than 60 works of art, including well-known paintings, childhood drawings and sketches, by the late John Bloom, who was born in DeWitt, Iowa. "John Bloom: Close To Home," will be on display through Jan. 13. The Figge is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission costs $7 for adults, $6 for senior citizens, $4 for children ages 4-12 and is free for kids under the age of 4 and active military members. Admission is free to the Figge on Saturday and Sunday.
Runs through Jan. 13, Figge Art Museum. Free Saturday and Sunday
7. Live @ Five outside RME
This week's Live @ Five, a free outdoor concert series, features music by the Beaker Brothers Band. They'll play tunes starting at 5 p.m. Friday outside the River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Admission is free.
5 p.m. Friday, outside River Music Experience. Free
8. Thursday Night Groove Series
Quad-City based band Soul Storm will play a free outdoor show on Thursday as part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's seasonal Thursday Night Groove concert series. Festivities kick off at 6 p.m., a free dance lesson is set for 6:30 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
6 p.m. Thursday, Schwiebert Riverfront Park. Free
9. Our Big Fat Greek Festival
St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 31st Ave., Rock Island will hosts its 16th annual festival celebrating Greek cuisine, culture and traditions this weekend. Our Big Fat Greek Festival is set for 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. In addition, the drive-thru will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on both days. Admission costs $2 for adults and is free for children 12 and under. For more info, visit stgeorgeri.il.goarch.org.
Friday-Saturday, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, $2 for adults