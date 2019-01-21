1. Jeff Dunham
Jeff Dunham, the comedian and ventriloquist, is bringing his "Passively Aggressive" tour to the Quad-Cities this week. See Dunham and his collection of characters, such as Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J, Achmed the Dead Terrorist and more, on Wednesday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, $50.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office and by calling 1-800-745-3000.
7 p.m. Wednesday, TaxSlayer Center, $50.50
2. 'Paw Patrol Live!'
Paw Patrol, the popular children's TV show that airs on Nickelodeon, is coming to life on the TaxSlayer Center stage this week. Catch "Paw Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure" at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, ranging from $24 to $113 for VIP passes, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office and by calling 1-800-745-3000.
Saturday and Sunday, TaxSlayer Center, $24-$113
3. The Travelin' McCourys
See The Travelin’ McCourys, a bluegrass band based in Nashville, with opening band River Valley Rangers, this week at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. for the Thursday night show. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
8 p.m. Thursday, Redstone Room, $25-$30
4. Hand in Hand's Chili Cook Off
Hand-in-Hand's 10th annual Chili Cook-Off is set for Saturday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' New Fair Center, 2815 Locust St., Davenport. During the event, there will be samples of chili recipes from over 20 teams, a kids zone, silent auction, raffles and more. Proceeds go toward Hand-in-Hand's inclusive and adaptive programs for children and young adults, including those with disabilities. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $25 for a pair of adults, $5 for ages 6-12. Admission is free for those under 5.
2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, $5-$15
5. Prenzie Players presents 'Macbeth'
Prenzie Players wraps up its run of the Shakespearean drama "Macbeth" this week. Show dates include 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Ticket prices follow a "pay what it's worth" policy. For more information, visit www.prenzieplayers.com.
Friday-Sunday, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Pay what it's worth
6. Dan Tedesco
Folk singer/songwriter Dan Tedesco, who is based in Des Moines, is presenting a musical double feature, during which he'll perform two albums in their entirety, this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. First up, Tedesco will play songs from Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers," and then Tedesco’s first album, “Starin’ At A Green Light." Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. for the Thursday night show. Tickets, $10, are available at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Thursday, Raccoon Motel, $10
7. Poncé at the Raccoon Motel
Poncé, the Nashville-based pop rock duo made up of brothers Carson and Michael Poncé, is slated to play a show this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel. Quad-City based bands Subatlantic and Sister Wife will open up the show on Wednesday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets, $12, are available at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Raccoon Motel, $12
8. 'Newsies' at Circa ‘21
“Newsies” opened last week and runs through Feb. 23 at Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Shows are set for 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 5:45 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets cost $51.73 for the evening performances, which include a buffet. Wednesday matinee performances, which include a plated-lunch, cost $44.94. Tickets are available at the Circa '21 ticket office, by calling 309-786-7733 or at circa21.com.
Opens Friday, Circa '21, $44.94-$51.73
9. Laugh Hard Comedy Show
The Speakeasy's Laugh Hard comedy show is back. The show, featuring local and regional comedians, is set for 8 p.m. Friday at 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $3. For more information, visit thecirca21speakeasy.com.
8 p.m. Friday, The Speakeasy, $3
