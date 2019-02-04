1. Jake McVey
Country singer Jake McVey, who is originally from Burlington, Iowa, and is based in Nashville, will be playing a show this week at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport with opening act Angela Meyer. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. For more information, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
7 p.m. Thursday, Redstone Room, $10-$12
2. Twen with Jenny O.
See Twen, a psychedelic rock band from Nashville, with Jenny O., a rock singer from Los Angeles, this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. for the Wednesday night show. Tickets cost $10 in advance and are available at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Raccoon Motel, $10
3. Winter Live at Five
The winter installment of Live at Five, a free concert series hosted by the River Music Experience, kicks off this week with music by The Mercury Brothers at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Live at Five concerts are set for 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through March 27. Admission is free. For more information, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
5 p.m. Wednesday, Redstone Room. Free
4. 'Race: Are We So Different?' at the Putnam
The Putnam Museum & Science Center's newest exhibit — "Race: Are We So Different?" — continues is run through June 2. The traveling exhibit, developed in 2007 by the American Anthropological Association, examines the idea of race and racism through science, history and cultural study. This exhibit is included in the cost of admission, which is $9 for adults and $8 for youth ages 3-18, military, seniors and college students. Admission is free for museum members. For more information, visit putnam.org.
Through June 2, Putnam Museum, $8-$9
5. 'Animals at the Museum' curator talk
"Animals at the Museum," an exhibit featuring 60 works of art depicting animals and connections to them, is now open at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Curator Vanessa Sage will give a talk starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday introducing the exhibit. Admission is free, as it is every Thursday after 5 p.m. For more info, visit figgeartmuseum.org.
5 p.m. Thursday, Figge Art Museum. Free
6. The Candymakers EP release show
Quad-City based soul/rock band The Candymakers are releasing a new collection of songs and the band is having a show this weekend at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, to celebrate. The night of music kicks off with Grand Ave. Ruckus, a brass band from Des Moines. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
8 p.m. Saturday, Redstone Room, $10-$12
7. Wax Wednesday
Spend your Wednesday night drinking some beer and listening to records, spun by River Music Experience staff members. Each week, Wax Wednesday kicks off at 5 p.m. and wraps up at 8 p.m. at Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport. During those three hours, 10 percent of sales at the brewery go toward the River Music Experience.
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Great River Brewery. Free
8. Ruen Brothers at Raccoon Motel
Brothers Henry and Rupert Stansall officially formed their rockabilly band — called Ruen Brothers — in 2012 and spent years playing shows at pubs in northern England. In 2018, they released their debut album, called "All My Shades of Blue," which was produced by the legendary Rick Rubin and the album features Chad Smith, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, on drums and The Killers' Dave Keunig on cello. The English duo will be playing a show on Thursday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, which cost $10, visit raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Thursday, Raccoon Motel, $10
9. 'Newsies' at Circa ‘21
“Newsies” continues it run through Feb. 23 at Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Shows are set for 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 5:45 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets cost $51.73 for the evening performances, which include a buffet. Wednesday matinee performances, which include a plated-lunch, cost $44.94. Tickets are available at the Circa '21 ticket office, by calling 309-786-7733 or at circa21.com.
Through Feb. 23, Circa '21, $44.94-$51.73