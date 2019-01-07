1. Comedian Ron White
Ron White burst onto the comedy scene in the early 2000s, when he joined the "Blue Collar Comedy Tour" with Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, and Larry the Cable Guy. Since then, White has established himself as one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians on tour in the country. He is known for sipping scotch and smoking a cigar while performing. On his current tour, which includes a stop at the Adler Theatre in Davenport this weekend, White has swapped scotch for a glass of tequila. Tickets, $43, $53, $73, are available online at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Adler Theatre, $43-$73
2. Bald Eagle Days
The Bald Eagle Days festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, Jan. 11-13. It will be open to the public from 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Admission costs $6 for adults and $1 for kids ages 6-15. Admission is free for kids 5 or younger. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, kids under the age of 15 get in for free. You can buy passes at the door or by visiting qccaexpocenter.com/bald-eagle-event.html.
Friday-Sunday, QCCA Expo Center, $1-$6
3. Martin Sexton at the Stardust
Three decades after Martin Sexton began performing at coffee shops and on the streets of Boston, he has cemented his place as treasured singer/songwriter. Sexton has released 11 albums, each blending folk, blues, rock and pop styles and emotion-filled lyrics. See Sexton, along with Chris Trapper, on Thursday at the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and are available at eventbrite.com.
7 p.m. Thursday, Stardust, $25
4. Abby Jeanne at Raccoon Motel
Abby Jeanne, a soulful singer/songwriter based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, previously played here in November during the GAS Feed & Seed Festival in downtown Davenport. Jeanne returns to town on Saturday for a show at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. She will be joined by bands Soultru and Progeny. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Saturday, Raccoon Motel, $10
5. Winterland and Kind Country at Redstone Room
Winterland and Kind Country are co-headlining a show this week at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Winterland is a Grateful Dead tribute band that specializes in covering tunes the legendary rock band played in the 60s and 70s and Country Kind is a Minneapolis-based band that performs country classics as well as originals. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Redstone Room, $10
6. Skyline Sounds at Rozz-Tox
See indie pop/rock bands Skyline Sounds, Tambourine and Pollinators play this weekend at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Admission costs $5-10. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. For more info, visit rozztox.com.
9 p.m. Friday, Rozz-Tox, $5-$10
7. Finding inspiration: French Moderns
The "French Moderns" exhibit may have moved on from the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, but visitors can still view "Finding inspiration: From Monet to Matisse" through Jan. 25 at the Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature 90 works of art by regional artists who were inspired by the "French Moderns" exhibition at the Figge, which ended its run on Sunday. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
Through Jan. 25, Quad-City Arts Center Gallery. Free
8. Buffalo Gospel at Raccoon Motel
Buffalo Gospel, a country band from Milwaukee, will be playing at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, this week with opening act J. Council. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $13 in advance and are available at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Friday, Raccoon Motel, $13
9. Wax Wednesday
Enjoy some craft brews while listening to records, spun by River Music Experience staff members. Each week, Wax Wednesday kicks off at 5 p.m. and wraps up at 8 p.m. at Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport. During those three hours, 10 percent of sales at the brewery go toward the River Music Experience.
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Great River Brewery. Free