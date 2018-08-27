1. QC Festival of Praise
The QC Festival of Praise, a night of worship music, returns to LeClaire Park, 400 Biederbecke Drive, Davenport, this weekend with music from Jason Gray, Kathy Troccoli and The Browns. Music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Advance tickets, cost $15 and are available at all Quad-City area Chik-fil-A locations. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.itickets.com/events/404294. Tickets cost $20 at the gate on the day of the show. Admission is free for kids ages 12 and under.
7 p.m. Saturday, LeClaire Park, $15 in advance
2. 'Marvel Universe Live'
Here's your chance to see your favorite Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange, unite on one stage. "Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes," billed as an action-packed battle to "defend the universe from evil," is coming to the TaxSlayer Center, 120 River Drive, Moline on Friday. The live adventure starts at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $15 to $65. Tickets are available at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office, Ticketmaster.com and by calling 1-800-745-3000. For more information, visit marveluniverselive.com
7 p.m. Friday, TaxSlayer Center, $15-$65
3. Poet Olivia Gatwood at the Stardust
Olivia Gatwood's "Alternate Universe" tour is named after one of her poems, of which the full name is "Alternate Universe in Which I Am Unfazed by the Men Who Do Not Love Me." It's one of the 26-year-old slam poet's most popular pieces and appears in her book, called "New American Best Friend." Gatwood's tour, which includes a set by musician Joaquina Mertz, will make a Quad-City stop this week. They'll perform on Friday at the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance at moellernights.com and $20 on the day of the show.
7 p.m. Friday, Stardust, $15-$20
4. John Bloom exhibit at the Figge
An exhibit featruing more than 60 works of art, including well-known paintings, childhood drawings and sketches, by the late John Bloom, who was born in DeWitt, Iowa, opened Saturday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. "John Bloom: Close To Home," will be on display through Jan. 13. The Figge is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission costs $7 for adults, $6 for senior citizens, $4 for children ages 4-12 and is free for kids under the age of 4 and active military members.
Through Jan. 13, Figge Art Museum. $4-$7
5. 'Story Show'
The next installment of Story Show, a series that invites Quad-Citians to share their best (or worst) personal tales on stage, is set for Thursday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport and will feature stories following the theme, "Epic Festival Tales." The series is presented by Moeller Nights, Hive Event Consulting and Midwest Writing Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and storytelling will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at eventbrite.com.
7 p.m. Thursday, Raccoon Motel, $10
6. 'Dead Man's Cell Phone'
The QC Theatre Workshop continues its run of "Dead Man's Cell Phone," a comedy about "lost and found connections in the modern world" written by Sarah Ruhl. Weekend performances are scheduled through Sept. 9 at the QC Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances at 3 p.m. Admission follows a "Pay What It's Worth” pricing policy, in which guests pay after the performance. Doors open 30 minutes before each show. To make reservations and for more information, call 563-823-8893 or visit QCTheatreWorkshop.org and Facebook.com/QCTheatreWorkshop.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, QC Theatre Workshop, "Pay What It's Worth"
7. Live @ Five featuring the Knockoffs
This week's Live @ Five, a free outdoor concert series, Quad-city based cover band The Knockoffs play a show, featuring tunes by Led Zeppelin, The Foo Fighters, The Eagles and more outside the River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Admission is free.
5 p.m. Friday, outside River Music Experience. Free
8. Thursday Night Groove Series
Quad-City based band Corporate Rock will play a free show on Thursday as part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's seasonal Thursday Night Groove concert series. Festivities kick off at 6 p.m., a free dance lesson is set for 6:30 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
6 p.m. Thursday, Schwiebert Riverfront Park. Free
9. Rock Island Grand Prix
The Rock Island Grand Prix, billed as the world's largest street race, will bring kart races to the streets of downtown Rock Island this weekend. In addition to the racing action, planned for Saturday and Sunday, festivities include nightly outdoors concerts, food vendors and a driver's parade. Admission is free for spectators. For more info, visit rockislandgrandprix.com.
Saturday-Sunday, downtown Rock Island. Free