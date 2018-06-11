1. Celtic Woman at the Adler
Celtic Woman, a recording ensemble and a performing collective celebrating Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage, is currently on a "Homecoming" tour, which includes a stop this week at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Adler Theatre, $42, $62, $102
2. The Coathangers
The Coathangers are set to play Wednesday, with opening act Nonnie Parry, at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit raccoonmotel.com.
6 p.m. Wednesday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, $12-$15
3. Q-C Music Guild presents 'Mame'
Quad-City Music Guild's production of "Mame" ends its run this week at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline. The show is centered around the "madcap world" of Mame Dennis, an eccentric woman living in The Great Depression era in New York City. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for children. For tickets, call 309-762-6610 or visit qcmusicguild.com.
Thursday-Sunday, Prospect Park Auditorium, $11-$16
4. Rock the Arts
Rock the Arts, a new event replacing Gallery Hop, is set for this weekend with two days of art shows, music, an art market and live demos at three venues in downtown Rock Island. Rock the Arts features three stops, including The ARTery and Midcoast Fine Arts Gallery West at 1629 2nd Ave., Rock Island, Quad-City Arts at 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island, and Desoto Studios at 2324 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Admission is free.
Friday and Saturday, downtown Rock Island. Free
5. Juneteenth festival
The annual Juneteenth festival, hosted by the Friends of MLK, Inc., is set for Saturday at LeClaire Park, 400 W. Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport. The celebration features live music, an open-air market with local and regional vendors, Food Truck Alley, the second annual Miss Juneteenth Pageant and more.
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, LeClaire Park. Free
6. Live@Five with the Candymakers
Kick off your weekend with a free concert featuring The Candymakers, a rock 'n' soul band based in the Quad-Cities, as part of the River Music Experience's Live@Five summer concert series. Music starts at 5 p.m. To check out the full Live@Five lineup, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
5 p.m. Friday, Redstone Room. Free
7. Marah in the Mainsail
Marah in the Mainsail, an alternative-folk group from Minneapolis, is set to play on Tuesday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, with opening act Avon Dale. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For tickets, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Redstone Room, $8-$10
8. Indoor Beach Party
The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds is hosting an Indoor Beach Part on Saturday at the Fair Center, which is located on the west side of the fairgrounds off of Locust Street in Davenport. There will be live music from the Doug Brundies Big Acoustic Show, the Boat Drunks from Champaign, Illinois, and Bluffet, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band from Oklahoma City. Festivities also include food, a full bar and frozen drinks. Admission is $5 and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Veterans Outreach Center. For more info, visit facebook.com/mvfair.
Starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, $5
9. Dueling pianos
The Windy City Dueling Pianos, a touring two-piano act from Chicago, returns this weekend to The Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. For advance tickets, $15, visit thecirca21speakeasy.com. Tickets go up to $18 on the day of the event.
7 p.m. Friday, The Speakeasy, $15