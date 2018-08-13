1. A Beach Boys celebration
For this year's Quad-City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops, the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra is taking on the sounds of the Beach Boys. More specifically, the set list comprises of the entire 1966 album, "Pet Sounds," including hits such as "God Only Knows" and "Wouldn't It Be Nice" and other popular tunes made famous by the Beach Boys. Riverfront Pops will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with a performance by the Youth Symphony Orchestra and "Pet Sounds Live" will begin at 7:30 p.m. at LeClaire Park, 400 W. Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport. The evening will conclude, as is tradition, with Tchaikovsky’s "1812 Overture" and Sousa’s "Stars and Stripes Forever" and a fireworks display. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $5 for kids ages 12 and under. Adult prices increase by $5 on Friday. For more info, visit qcso.org.
6:30 p.m. Saturday, LeClaire Park, $20 for adults and $5 for kids
2. Jim Gaffigan at the TaxSlayer
One day after a planned gig at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, comedian Jim Gaffigan is slated to perform at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. See Gaffigan, currently on his "Fixer Upper" tour at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, $35.75, $49.75 and $59.75, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office and by calling 1-800-745-3000. For more info, visit taxslayercenter.com.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, TaxSlayer Center, $35.75-$59.75
3. Fifth annual Bill Bell Jazz Festival
The fifth annual Bill Bell Jazz Festival, presented by Polyrhythms, is a three-day event featuring 10 musical acts at two locations. The festival, named after the legendary East Moline-born jazz musician and teacher known as "The Jazz Professor" who died in March 2017, is set for 5-10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. The free fest will feature food and drinks, drum circles, kids activities and performances by acts such as The Curtis Hawkins Band, Funktastic 5, Songbird Jazz Quartet and more. For more info, visit facebook.com/polyjazzheritagefest.
Friday-Sunday, Martin Luther King Jr. Center and Redstone Room. Free
4. La Sombra at Mercado on Fifth
Mercado on Fifth, the open-air night market held weekly at 5th Avenue and 12th Street in Moline, is holding its annual fundraiser concert on Friday. The concert features the popular Tejano (or Tex-Mex) band, La Sombra. The group, fronted by Tony Guerrero, originally formed in Aurora, Illinois and is now based in San Antonio, Texas. It has released over 20 full-length studio albums featuring tunes in Spanish and English. The fundraiser runs from 5-10 p.m. Friday and La Sombra will begin playing at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $12. Money raised will go toward Mercado on Fifth. For more info, visit mercadoonfifth.com or facebook.com/mercadoonfifth.
5 p.m. Friday, downtown Moline, $12
5. Michael Jackson tribute
All Sweat Productions, super-group of Quad-City area musicians, is bringing back their tribute to the tunes of Michael Jackson, a show they first performed in June. See their encore performance this week at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets cost $15 in advance at rivermusicexperience.org and go up to $18 on the day of the show.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Redstone Room, $15-$18
6. East Village Wine Walk
The Village of East Davenport Wine Walks offers Quad-Citians the opportunity to raise some money — and a glass— for the Gilda's Club of the Quad-Cities, an organization with the mission of supporting local cancer patients as well as their family and friends. Stroll through participating Village of East Davenport shops on Saturday and sample from a variety of 25 types of wine as well as beer samples made by Quad-City area homebrewers. There will also be live music throughout the afternoon. To join the Wine Walk, visit one of the Gilda's Club tents on Saturday to make a $25 donation and receive a commemorative wine glass and wristband. For more info, visit gildasclubqc.org or villageofeastdavenport.com.
3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Village of East Davenport, $25
7. Two shows in one night at the Raccoon Motel
Friday is lining up to be a busy night at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Things kick off with an early show featuring The Shacks, an indie group from New York City, at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com and $15 at the door. After that, a late show is set for 9:30 p.m. with music from Amasa Hines and Alysha Monique. Tickets cost $12 in advance at raccoonmotel.com and $17 at the door.
First show at 7 p.m. Friday, Raccoon Motel, $10-$12
8. 'Next to Normal' at the Black Box Theatre
The Black Box Theatre 1623 5th Ave., Moline, wraps up its run of "Next to Normal" this weekend. The powerhouse play won three Tony Awards in 2009 and one of those recognized the show's energetic pop/rock music as the year's best musical score. You can see it at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. For more info and to purchase tickets, $16, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.
7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Black Box Theatre, $16
9. Live@Five outside RME
This week's Live@Five concert features live music by the Jason Carol Band starting at 5 p.m. Friday outside the River Music Experience, or RME, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. The RME hosts the free concerts every Friday through Sept. 28. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
5 p.m. Friday, outside RME. Free