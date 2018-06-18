1. Langhorne Slim at Codfish Hollow
See Langhorne Slim and The Lost at Last Band as well as Carson McHone and Dan Tedesco this weekend at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa, Iowa. Music is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday. For tickets, visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Codfish Hollow, $25-$30
2. Food Truck Fight
The inaugural Food Truck Fight in June 2017 attracted over 4,000 people to the LeClaire levee. The gathering/competition of food trucks is back for its second year on Saturday. Along with samples from over a dozen food trucks, there will be kids activities, drinks and live music from Doug Brundies, Bumper Crop and Corporate Rock. Admissions costs $5 and is free for kids 12 and under.
Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, LeClaire levee, $5
3. New Ground Theatre presents “Love, Loss and What I Wore”
New Ground Theatre presents "Love, Loss and What I Wore," the play written by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron and based on the book by Ilene Beckerman, this weekend. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Village Theatre, 2113 E 11th St., Davenport. Tickets, which cost $18 for adults and $15 students and seniors over 55, will be available at the door.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Village Theatre, $15-$18
4. Cinema at the Figge
The next installment of Cinema at the Figge, presented and programmed by Ford Photography, features a screening of the 1964 film, "Dr. Strangelove" along with photography by Barry Phipps. The event begins with a cocktail hour starting at 5 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Admission is free.
5 p.m. Thursday, Figge Art Museum. Free
5. Adam Faucett at the Raccoon Motel
Adam Faucett, a folk/rock musician originally from Little Rock, Arkansas, will perform Wednesday Monday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., with special guests Pony Bradshaw and Small Houses. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $17 at the door. For more info and for tickets, visit raccooonmotel.com.
6 p.m. Wednesday, Raccoon Motel, $12-$17
6. Genesius Guild
The Genesius Guild's 62nd season continues this weekend with Shakespeare's comedy "As You Like It," at Lincoln Park in Rock Island. Show times include 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lincoln Park. Free
7. Micheal Jackson tribute
All Sweat Productions presents a Micheal Jackson tribute this week, featyring songs by the King of Pop performed by local musicians. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Friday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets cost $15 in advance at rivermusicexperience.org and $18 on the day of the show.
8 p.m. Friday, Redstone Room, $15-$18
8. The Kernal at the Raccoon Motel
The Kernal, the Jackson, Tennessee-based country musician whose given name is Joe Garner, is returning to the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, on Tuesday with special guests. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com. Tickets costs $15 at the door.
6 p.m. Tuesday, Raccoon Motel, $10-$15
9. 'Big River'
This week, The Mississippi Bend Players, a theater company based at Augustana College, opens its two-weekend run of "Big River," a seven-time Tony Award-winning play based on the classic 1884 novel, "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn." Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday as well as June 29-July 1 at Brunner Theatre Center. For tickets, visit mississippibendplayers.com.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Brunner Theatre Center, $20