1. A taste of Charleston tunes at Codfish Hollow
The five-piece indie rock band Susto might be based in Charleston, South Carolina, but the group has found a second home at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa, Iowa. In fact, Susto chose the barn/music venue as the site to host a first-of-its-kind festival, called Fine 2Day, to celebrate the end of touring in support of their album, called "& I'm Fine Today." The group, who spent much of 2017 touring with The Lumineers, is bringing along other bands and artists hailing from Charleston for the two-day fest, set for Friday and Saturday. Doors at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $20 per day and are available in advance at codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
Friday and Saturday, Codfish Hollow, $20 per day
2. Ya Maka My Weekend
Ya Maka My Weekend, billed as downtown Rock Island's longest-running festival, is back for its 27th year this weekend. The one-day Caribbean-themed event features live music starting at 4 p.m., food vendors and arts vendors along 2nd Avenue in downtown Rock Island. Tickets cost $9. For more info, visit downtownrockisland.org.
4 p.m. Saturday, downtown Rock Island, $9
3. Mama on the Road rock show
Mama Bosso, the frozen pizza company from Rock Island, is throwing a rock show this weekend at the Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., Davenport. The show, part of the company's live music campaign called Mama on the Road, kicks off at 8 p.m. Saturday and features local musical acts The Zealots, Condor & Jaybird and Hazer, a band based in Des Moines. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 at the door. Tickets cost $8 in advance at eventbrite.com and that includes a redeemable free beer from Brew, a restaurant at 1104 Jersey Ridge Road in the Village of East Davenport.
7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, The Village Theatre, $10
4. Lilly Hiatt at Raccoon Motel
Country/rock singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt, of Nashville, Tennessee, is slated to perform Wednesday with opening act Beth Bombara at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets cost $12 in advance at raccoonmotel.com and cost $17 on the day of the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Raccoon Motel, $12-$17
5. Gaelic Storm at Redstone Room
Gaelic Storm a band that mixes traditional Irish music with a variety of modern sounds, has been performing for nearly two decades, totaling more than 3,000 live shows. See them on Wednesday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. For more info and to purchase tickets in advance, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Redstone Room, $25 in advance and $30 at the door
6. Q-C Music Guild presents 'Shrek: The Musical'
Quad-City Music Guild continues its run of "Shrek: The Musical," this weekend at Prospect Park Auditorium, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. See it at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $11 for kids and $16 for adults. During performances, limited handicapped parking is available at Prospect Park. Patrons are encouraged to use the Quad-City Music Guild's free MetroLINK bus shuttle service from SouthPark Mall for transportation to the theater. Shuttles begin an hour before each performance and end 10 minutes before curtain time. For more info, visit qcmusicguild.com.
7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Prospect Park Auditorium, $11 for kids and $16 for adults
7. 'Beginner's Luck'
This weekend is your last chance to see the Mississippi Bend Players' presentation of "Beginner's Luck," a comedy written by PJ Lasker, producer of "The Golden Girls." Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Augustana College’s Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave.,
Rock Island. For tickets, $15-$20, and more info, visit mississippibendplayers.com.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Brunner Theatre Center, $15-$20
8. 'Next to Normal'
The emotional powerhouse play, "Next to Normal," about how one suburban family deals with with crisis and mental illness, won three Tony Awards in 2009 and one of those recognized the show's energetic pop/rock music as the year's best musical score. The Black Box Theatre opens its run of "Next to Normal" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 1623 5th Ave., Moline. You can also see it next week, Aug. 16-18. For more info and to purchase tickets, $16, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.
7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Black Box Theatre, $16
9. Live@Five featuring BEES
Kick off your weekend with free live music featuring BEES, a Quad-City based all-female band, starting at 5 p.m. Friday. During the Live@Five concert series, music happens each Friday through September outside the River Music Experience near the intersection of 2nd and Main streets in downtown Davenport. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
5 p.m. Friday, outside River Music Experience. Free