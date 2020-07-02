Bicycle sales have sped up in Quad-Cities in light of COVID-19

People are traveling from all over the Midwest to buy bikes at Q-C stores because “there’s such a shortage,” Neff said. “We’re very blessed … that we’re booming like this.”

And sales aren’t the only thing “booming.” “We have seen, definitely, an increase not only in bike sales, but in repairs,” said Loree Phlypo, who co-owns Let's Ride Inc., in Silvis, with her husband, Tim.

“People are bringing bikes (in) and trying to make them work,” Tim said. Some are bicycles that haven’t been ridden in four or five years, while others haven’t been out of the garage in 10 years or more, he said.

“(We’re) really starting to have a hard time with getting parts,” he said.

But in a seasonal business, it’s hard to complain about the stress.

“We’re very thankful,” Loree said. “We are just pretty swamped.”

The Associated Press reported that the bicycle craze has led to shortages that will take weeks, or perhaps months, to resolve, particularly in the U.S., which relies on China for about 90% of its bicycles, Townley said. Production in China was mostly shut down due to the coronavirus, but is now resuming.