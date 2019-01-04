Big Story: These 'tour angels' give musicians a place to feel home while on the road

'We didn't meet them until they walked in the door'

Kate Dale remembers feeling nervous when the members of Ballroom Thieves, a three-piece rock band from Boston, knocked on her front door. It was a Monday night in December five years ago and Dale and her husband, Bret, were hosting the band for the evening.

“We didn’t meet them until they walked in the door,” Kate said.

After playing a show in their living room, the band and the couple stayed up all night chatting.

Now, the Ballroom Thieves stay with them whenever they’re in town. And the Dales have hosted a slew of musicians since.

“It spiraled from there,” she said. “We now have this network of musicians who know they have a place to stay when they play a show in Davenport.”

Kate meets many of the musicians through her job as the director of entertainment at River Music Experience. When she is booking a band, she sends details about nearby hotels and often says, “And if you’re really looking to save money, we can probably find you a place to stay.” Then, she either offers up her house or refers to a short list of friends who have offered theirs.

Sometimes it’s not as planned out.

“There are situations where it’s after the show and they’re asking, ‘Do you know if anyone would let us sleep on their couch?’” Kate said.

And they often say yes.

"Maybe that's weird," she said. "But not to us."

When musicians stay at their Moline home, some go to sleep right away and others stay up hanging out for a few hours after the show. Sometimes they make breakfast together and play music and other times, everyone keeps to themselves.

“We always say, ‘Our house is your house,’” she said. “We want them to feel as comfortable as possible.”

As a result, Kate and Bret have made lifelong friends who live across the country.

"When they come here, they always mention it feels like a second home," she said. “It’s this whole little side family."