Black Box and Richmond Hill to hold auditions Feb. 8-9

Black Box Theatre, Moline, and Richmond Hill Players, Geneseo, will hold auditions Saturday Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 9.
The Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., will start auditions at 2 p.m. Those trying out should prepare 16-32 bars of a song that shows off your voice for the musicals and a monologue for any straight play. Auditioners may be asked to read from the scripts.
For "A Year with Frog and Toad," they will cast two to four kids age 6-14. For an alternative audition date, contact thebbtheatre@gmail.com to schedule, or you may submit a video.
The tentative 2020 BBT schedule is:
- "A Year with Frog and Toad" -- 2002 musical (spring)
- "Company" -- 1970 musical (late spring/early summer)
- "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" -- 1996 musical (late summer)
- "Pump Boys and Dinettes" -- 1981 musical, with musicians as actors (fall)
- "The Clean House" -- 2004 play by Sarah Ruhl (date TBD)
Richmond Hill will audition for three upcoming plays 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 8-9, in the Barn Theatre in Richmond Hill Park. The plays are:
- “Becky’s New Car,” a comedy directed by Jennifer Kingry (April 16-19 & 23-26). In the midst of a midlife crisis, Becky Foster meets a millionaire and is offered nothing short of a new life.
- “The Cemetery Club,” a comedy directed by Dana Skiles (June 4-7 & 11-14). Three Jewish widows meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves.
- “Vintage Hitchcock - A Live Radio Play”, directed by Jonathan Grafft (July 9-12 & 16-19). Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast Hitchcock's earlier films, "The Lodger," "Sabotage" and "The 39 Steps."
Details on the shows' characters and auditions can be found at rhplayers.com/auditions.