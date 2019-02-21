In a profound form of role reversal, white Confederate prisoners of war were guarded by former slaves during the Civil War at the Rock Island prison on Arsenal Island.
A free talk at 3 p.m. Sunday will explore that history, at the Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 North Ave., Building 60. In September 1864, nearly 1,000 African-American soldiers (most former slaves from Kentucky), from the 108th Regiment of the U.S. Colored Troops, arrived to guard Confederate prisoners during the Civil War. Several men and their families settled in this area after the Civil War ended in 1865.
“It's really not a piece of history people are very familiar with," RIA museum director Patrick Allie said. The 108th Regiment was the only black unit from the Union Army among five regiments brought in to guard 12,000 Confederate prisoners who were held between 1863 and 1865 at the camp, he said, noting there weren't that many POWs in prison at any one time.
Rock Island's Confederate camp — comprised of 84 buildings, surrounded by a 12-foot-high wall, east of where Quarters One stands — was one of 21 Union prisons in the country, said Allie, who will speak Sunday. None of those 84 structures remains today, he said.
“There certainly were conflicts. We have a fair number of firsthand accounts, from prisoners that were here, and there certainly was a lot of contention,” Allie said of POWs and their guards. “You had all these Southern Confederates guarded by who they saw as slaves.”
The Rock Island Confederate Cemetery is the only surviving remnant of the prison camp. Located near the southeast corner of Arsenal Island (a half mile from the Rock Island National Cemetery), the cemetery is the final resting place for nearly 2,000 prisoners of war who died in captivity from disease and the poor living conditions of the camp, according to the National Park Service.
In all, approximately 1,950 Confederate prisoners were buried in the cemetery, with the last burial occurring on July 11, 1865. During the Civil War, Arsenal Island was not yet operating as an Army arsenal, Allie said. The Arsenal construction started in 1866, first with the Clock Tower, he noted.
Sunday's presentation is in conjunction with this month's special Arsenal museum exhibition “Unconditional Loyalty,” on the military service of African-Americans through U.S. history, during Black History Month.
“It's incredible information,” Allie said. “We sit in the middle of the river between Iowa and Illinois. We wanted to tell a complementary local story. The biggest African-American unit that was here, was the 108th. The exhibit itself highlights their service in Rock Island, and also highlights African-American workers on the Arsenal.”
Sunday's speakers include Shellie Moore Guy and Johnnie Colvin Woods. Guy, of Rock Island, has a personal connection as her great-great-grandfather, Charley Wilson (1836-1920), and his brother, Sandy Terry (1848-1927), both former slaves, served in the 108th.
She will read Wilson's “slave narrative,” a story in his own words as told to historian John Hauberg during the early 1900s. Wilson's story was found among Hauberg's papers at the Rock Island County Historical Society.
“Charley describes his early life as a slave on a farm in Kentucky,” Guy said by email. “Charley was a jockey at a young age and then later learned various skills, including 'doctoring animals.' After the war, he lived in Rock Island for several years, and then he and his family moved to Port Byron, where he worked at a lime kiln factory and was one of the town's veterinarians.”
Sunday, she will also share information about his brother, Sandy Terry, and his sister, Cecilia, who came to live in Rock Island after the war. Visitors must enter the Arsenal through the Moline Gate.
Photos and displays on the 108th Regiment and the POW camp will be available for viewing during the event.
The “Unconditional Loyalty” exhibit — which was recently at the African American Museum of Iowa in Cedar Rapids — will run through Feb. 28. The Arsenal museum hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and admission is free.
For more information, call 309-782-5021 or visit arsenalhistoricalsociety.org/museum.