Isn’t it interesting how two recent films, both of which are among the best of 2018, focus on an African-American man finding his “white” voice?
Both are played for laughs, with an edgy, dark humor. But Boots Riley’s “Sorry to Bother You” is a bizarre fever dream that could be considered science fiction, while Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” is based on a true story from the 1970s that Lee brilliantly juxtaposes with the current time.
Once again, Lee has a lot to say about race relations. While the film has its moments of humor, it also packs a punch with its themes about bigotry.
The show begins with a “scientific” approach to white supremacy spewed by a character played by Alec Baldwin.
Ron Stallworth (John David Washington, television’s “Ballers” and, not so incidentally, Denzel Washington’s son) becomes the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs. He ends up in a low-level position at first, then finally is assigned to go undercover at a civil rights rally led by Stokely Carmichael/Kwame Ture (Corey Hawkins, television’s “The Walking Dead.”)
There he meets Patrice (Laura Harrier, “Spider-Man: Homecoming”), a college student and activist. There’s a great scene in which the two dance to “It’s Too Late to Turn Back Now” by the Cornelius Brothers & Sister Rose.
Ron decides he can go undercover again — this time to infiltrate the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. He starts with a phone call.
Little by little, he forms a friendship with the Klan member on the other end of the line. And when a meeting finally is scheduled, it’s Ron’s partner (Adam Driver, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) who pretends to be Ron.
The 1970s are lovingly depicted, partially by a soundtrack that can’t be beat and nods to the “blaxploitation” movies of the day.
The entire ensemble is great. In one of those “I thought that guy looked familiar” moments, I discovered that Michael Joseph Buscemi, brother of Steve Buscemi, is among the police officer characters.
Topher Grace is wonderful as Klan leader David Duke. It’s a looong story, but suffice it to say that I had an in-person conversation with Duke many years ago in Louisiana. To say that Grace nails his character is an understatement: He becomes him.
Two less-familiar faces deliver outstanding performances. Ashlie Atkinson (“The Lennon Report”) is a Klan wife who shares her husband’s rage. She remains eager to please while he treats her contemptuously.
Also, Paul Walter Hauser (“I, Tonya”) deserves a nod for his not-so-bright portrayal of a Klansman.
It wouldn’t be fair to tell you what Lee does at the end of this film, nor to whom he dedicates it. Rest assured you will be shaken and moved.