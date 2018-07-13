Blues-rock icon Joe Bonamassa will return to the Adler Theatre in Davenport on March 7 in support of his new album scheduled to be released in September.
The 41-year-old native of Utica, New York, last played the Adler in May 2016. "Hailed worldwide as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation, Joe Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream," according to adlertheatre.com.
The concert will feature his band — Anton Fig on drums, Michael Rhodes on bass, and Reese Wynans on piano/organ — and soulful background singers nd horns.
New and career-spanning favorites will be performed. His latest single, "Redemption," is online at youtu.be/wDe-dI3c5d0. A free song can be downloaded from jbonamassa.com/freemp3.
"Redemption," to be released Sept. 21 via Bonamassa's own record label, J&R Adventures, is his 13th solo studio album and third in a row of all-original material. It "sees him at his most ambitious yet as he continues to redefine and push the barriers of blues-rock," says a review at bluesrockreview.com.
Tickets for the Davenport concert — $82 to $199 — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler box office at 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, and by phone at 800-745-3000.