Boo! Scores of scares to be had in the Quad-Cities this Halloween season

Spooky season is officially here, and along with chilling air and changing leaves comes all sorts of Halloween events, from the family-friendly to the truly frightening. Here are many of the Halloween parties and celebrations happening in October, and some haunted attractions open for the whole month.
A Spooky, Queer Mixer, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 9; Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island: People are invited to dress up in their Halloween costumes and mingle with other members of the LGBTQ+ community in the Quad-Cities while enjoying free food. The event will primarily be outdoors on the patio.
Not So Scary Halloween Walk, staggered times starting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 21, 22, 28, 29; Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island: Kids can don their costumes and head to the Quad City Botanical Center with a flashlight throughout the last half of October to explore its nooks and crannies, in search of not-so-spooky creatures like bats, toads and jack-o-lanterns. Adult tickets cost $7, tickets for children ages 2-15 cost $4, and those under 2 and members get free admission.
Halloween Disco Party at the Club, 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 21-22; The Outing Club, 2109 Brady Street, Davenport: Ballet Quad Cities is bringing ’70s groove to The Outing Club with performances inspired by the era, with a spread of food from the decade and prizes for the people with the best costumes. Tickets start at $35.
Zombie Hayrack Hunt, 6-10 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30; Snowstar Extreme Sports, 9500 126th St. W, Andalusia, Ill.: Take up a paintball gun and hunt some zombies at Snowstar Extreme Sports this month. Admission costs $15, and includes 100 paintballs.
Halloween Scavenger Hunt, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 23; Mississippi Marketplace, 4004 W Kimberly Rd Suite B, Davenport: Mississippi Marketplace is hosting a scavenger hunt for kids, along with other games. They’ll get candy, cookies and hot chocolate, and maybe win a prize.
Empower House Spooktacular, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 23; Quinlan Court: The Spooktacular includes both a 5K and Fall Festival, with the festival opening at 9 a.m. and the race beginning at 10 a.m. The festival will include a vendor fair, Empower House Gear Sales, food, live music and children’s activities.
Silver Bell Hollow Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat Event, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 23; Silver Bell Hollow, 13111 311th St. W, Illinois City, Ill.: This fall celebration begins with a costume parade led by llamas, which will hang around after the parade for a meet-and-greet. There will also be games, crafts and trunk-or-treating, and free hotdogs and bottled water. Admission is $12.50.
Miss Dead Betties Variety Show and Fundraiser, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 23; Varieties Nightclub, 822 W 2nd St., Davenport: At the fifth annual Miss Dead Betties horror-themed pinup pageant, contestants will doll themselves up in horror makeup and costumes to raise money for the Project of the Quad-Cities.
Spooktacular Trunk or Treat, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 23; Greenvalley Softball Complex, 5920 52nd Ave., Moline: Kids can dress up and head over to the Greenvalley Softball Complex Oct. 23 for a trunk or treat, where they’ll get treats from over 20 local businesses and organizations.
Day of the Dead In Person Family Experience, 12-3 p.m. Oct. 24; Figge Art Museum, 225 W 2nd St., Davenport: The Figge Art Museum is welcoming people to celebrate Día de los Muertos and honor loved ones who have passed with music, food and community. Visitors can come see the exhibition and LULAC Youth Council traditional altar for free, participate in a costume contest and watch a parade around the building.
Trunk or Treat at the Davenport Public Library, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27; Fairmount Library, 3000 N Fairmount St.: Families are invited to dress up and head over to the Fairmount Library ahead of Halloween weekend to get treats from community organizations, library partners and city departments.
Halloween Paint Party, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27; Unimpaired, 246 W 3rd St., Davenport: People looking for a spooky, sober night out are invited to dress up and paint pumpkins at Unimpaired. All materials will be provided, along with step-by-step guidance. Tickets cost $30.
Fright Night in the Park, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 28; Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island: Goodwill of the Heartland and Rock Island Parks and Recreation will present live entertainment at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, along with goodie bags and trick-or-treating and much more.
Bettendorf City Hall trick-or-treating, 9:30-11 a.m. Oct. 28; 1608 State St.: City Hall will get decked out in a spooky fashion for a special trick-or-treat event. Children ages 5 and younger can dress up and walk through city hall, getting treats from staff.
Haunted East Moline Library, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 29-30; East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave., East Moline: The East Moline Public Library will transform into a literary nightmare this Halloween. The library will also hold kid-friendly activities and lights-on walkthroughs of the haunted house from 2-4 p.m.
Halloween Bash at Azteca, 5 p.m. Oct. 30; Azteca 1 Mexican Restaurant, 4811 N Brady St., Davenport: The Mexican restaurant’s fourth-annual Halloween party will feature spooky drinks, a live DJ, games, a trunk or treat, psychic readers, a cartoon artist and more.
Dwyer and Michaels Halloween Costume Ball, 6-11:59 p.m. Oct. 30; Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport: This costume extravaganza will feature live music, free food from Smokin Butt BBQ and Wise Guys Pizza, and a costume contest. The two people or groups with the best costumes will win $500 each. Tickets cost $25 and are available online or at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
Nightmare on 5th Avenue, 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Oct. 30; The University Club, 1518 5th Ave. Suite 200, Moline: Hosted by Twisted Mics and the University Club, Nightmare on 5th Avenue is a 21+ only party, featuring Beer Pong, bags, photo booth, costume contest, music and dancing. Best costume will be judged at 11 p.m., and first, second and third place winners will receive $300, $200 and $100, respectively. Buy tickets online for $20 or at the door for $25.
Varieties Halloween Party/Drag Show, 8 p.m. Oct. 30; Varieties Nightclub, 822 W 2nd St., Davenport: Doors open at 8 p.m. for the Varieties Nightclub’s Halloween bash, and the drag show will begin at 10:30 p.m. Partygoers can enjoy food, games and live music and participate in a costume contest, where the top three costumes in the “best overall costume” and “sexiest costume” categories will win $300, $100 and $50, respectively.
Davenport Halloween weekend: The Davenport Halloween parade will set off at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 from 3rd and Pershing streets and end on 3rd and Iowa streets. The city’s trick-or-treat will go from 4:30 -7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Boo at the Zoo, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 30-31; Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Rd, Coal Valley: Local businesses and nonprofits will hand out treats and goodies as families make their way through the zoo. Kids are invited to wear costumes for their zoo trick-or-treat trip.
Bettendorf Halloween weekend: Bettendorf’s 2021 Halloween Parade starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 30, setting off from 23rd Street and Middle Road and ending at the entrance to the Life Fitness/Splash Landing parking lot. The city’s annual trick or treat is 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Here are some of the haunted houses, corn mazes and forests that open in October.
Factory of Fear, 5027 4th Ave., Moline: Factory of Fear is open 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 7-10 p.m. Sundays. General admission is $25 on Fridays and Saturdays and $22 on Sundays.
Haunted Carter Farms, 28322 Great River Road, Princeton, Iowa: The haunted farm is open 7-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets cost $15 at the door, or $13 with a donation of two canned food items.
Quad Cities Haunted Forest, 3501 207th St. N, Port Byron, Ill.: The haunted forest is open 7-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are $20.
Shock House, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island: The Shock House opens at 7 p.m. this Friday and runs 7-11 p.m. Saturday. For the rest of October it will be open 7-10 p.m. Thursdays and 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is $15 on Thursdays and $17 on weekends.
Terror at Skellington Manor, 420 18th St., Rock Island: The scariest manor in the Quad-Cities is open 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 7-10 p.m. Sundays. General admission is $20.
Torment at Twelve Hundred, 5030 N 1200th Ave., Orion, Ill.: Torment at Twelve Hundred is open 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 7-10 p.m. Sundays and Halloween. Tickets cost $20.