Bettendorf mother turns lullaby for her son into an out-of-this-world story

"Mason and Milo: A Journey Through the Stars" began as a lullaby.

Bettendorf resident Nyilah Sulaimana's son, 8-year-old Mason Gabel, was having trouble sleeping, so she made up a song to give him good dreams. She would sing about traipsing through space, visiting the moon, stars and even Mars. In her head, the lullaby began to grow into a larger story. 

Sulaimana is no stranger to writing — she's written manuscripts, poems and songs over the years — but she said she definitely wanted to publish her ideas.  

"I would sing it, I would get these big images in my mind, and it just took me to another place," Sulaimana said. "I decided, why not expand on this and do something more with this? I love to write anyway, I'm going to expand on these ideas in the song and turn it into a children's book." 

Almost four years later and with a recorded lullaby and audio book to go with the story, the mother and son are ready to put "Mason and Milo: A Journey Through the Stars" into the world.

People are also reading…

In the book, Mason and his trusty teddy bear Milo travel to different planets, learning something different about each one while having adventures. Sulaimana took inspiration from her son, who is very interested in space, and the teddy bear he's had since birth. 

"I love space because I love all the colors …" Mason said. "Uranus is the coolest planet in the solar system." 

Sulaimana started a Kickstarter campaign where people can pre-order the book, which comes in a box set that includes a kids' sleeping mask and recordings of the audio book and lullaby. Having these extra features were always part of the plan, Sulaimana said, and she wants to include an audio aspect to future projects as well. 

Since its launch on Feb. 16, the Kickstarter has reached almost $5,000 in donations. The campaign ends midday March 18. 

Beyond being the inspiration for the story, Mason got to help his mom out with creating the audio book. He narrates the book and plays Milo, using a special voice, and adds in space sound effects. 

"It was really fun because I loved flipping through the pages, and I got to be different voices," Mason said. 

It was a lot of fun to work together with his mom, and he said he loves her singing voice. 

The mother-son duo aren't just stopping with "Mason and Milo: A Journey Through the Stars." Sulaimana said she's working on a second book in the series, also set in space. 

Though the story started out just for Mason, Sulaimana said she wants to try and share it with as many kids as she can. She's already secured 50 box sets to be donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, even if the money has to come from her own pocket. 

"It makes me feel really proud and really happy that I can give back to my community," Sulaimana said. 

Growing up around the arts, Sulaimana feels like she has an amazing duty to pass on her love for creating through different mediums to her son. Mason loves to act, sing, draw and write, she said, in addition to liking video games. 

However, Mason's favorite subject in school is currently math. 

"He deserves a mom, parents and a really a community to nourish him and nurture his growth in something that he wants to do, and that I know he's going to be great with," Sulaimana said. 

