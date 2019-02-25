The struggle is real in "Fighting with My Family," a heartwarming movie about wrestling and growing up that’s all the more enjoyable because it is true.
And that’s not to mention a small but marvelous role with Dwayne Johnson playing himself.
Johnson was filming “Fast & Furious 6” in England when he saw a documentary about the Knight family on television. He then contacted screenwriter/director Stephen Merchant about writing a movie based on the real-life Knights.
Saraya Knight (Florence Pugh, “Lady Macbeth,”) who wrestles as “Paige,” is part of a family of wrestlers who put on semi-professional shows. Wrestling is at the very heart of everything they do, in or out of the ring.
Saraya and her brother Zak (Jack Lowden, “Dunkirk”) get along well and share the same dream of becoming professional wrestlers someday. Their parents (Nick Frost, “Attack the Block” and Lena Headey, television’s “Game of Thrones”) are loud, inappropriate and loving — they encourage their children at every match.
The siblings are invited to a tryout that would lead to the possibility of performing with the WWE. Both are resilient and have talent. If they are selected, they figure, they’ll travel to America together for a sort of boot camp for professional wrestlers.
Things don’t go as planned, and Paige ends up alone. She is forced into making a life-changing decision that could not only cause a rift in her family, but also make or break her aspirations for a career.
Vince Vaughn is the American coach who is part warden, part drill instructor. He gets on the competitors’ every last nerve when he tries to toughen them up with verbal and physical demands.
When he wants to know why Paige wrestles, she says. “It’s an escape, isn’t it?” she says. “The world just disappears, and I feel like I belong somewhere.”
Paige is an underdog among the other women competitors. She finds herself more of an outcast than ever when she misjudges the other young women.
She must not only question whether she really wants to wrestle, but also what her identity is as a wrestler and as a young woman.
I had no trouble understanding the British accents. Still, it’s only fair that I tell you about two women who walked out behind me, both of whom were discussing how difficult it was for them to understand the British characters.
Those who follow wrestling might be annoyed by some of the inaccuracies in the details here. On the other hand, you certainly don’t have to be enamored of wrestling to embrace this family or Paige’s goal.
There is such joy in this film, with its well-rounded, quirky characters — you’ll meet the real family during the credits.