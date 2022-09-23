'I know books:' Source Book Store owner Carter Brown offers the rare, ridiculous and wonderful in shop

The Source Book Store doesn’t reveal its true colors to those passing by on the sidewalk. A display of banned books — for Banned Book Month — sits in the window under the slowly peeling decal naming the shop, with rows of DVDs hidden just behind. To uncover what the store really has to offer, one has to come inside.

Not that the Source would give up its secrets so easily. Towering bookshelves are sometimes filled with multiple rows of books of all types and ages, forming a mini maze that can lead customers to forgetting all about the basement, which is filled with even more books, records and magazines.

Carter Brown has made the Source his domain over the two years since coming into its ownership, building bookshelves, scattering Rubick’s Cubes on his desk and setting up a recording booth in the basement. This isn’t where he thought he’d be at 25 years old, but after touring and recording with his band, trying out college and working retail, there's nowhere else he'd rather be.

“Now I can say it’s something I've always wanted to do, and I wouldn't be lying, really. But it's not something I've thought about doing, because you couldn't open up this bookstore today," Brown said. "I mean, it would just be impossible.”

The Source Book Store has been in operation since 1939, when George Pekios collected enough materials to start selling from his living room in East Moline. Over the past 80 years the shop has changed locations and hands but never outside the family until Dan Pekios sold it to Brown.

A painted portrait of George Pekios takes up some of the only wall space not covered by bookshelves. He hangs above a record player and behind Brown’s desk — customers walking in can see Pekios’ face before noticing Brown, as he’s obscured by the counter and the tiny shelves sitting atop it.

While Brown didn't have practical experience running a bookshop before signing a contract with Dan Pekios, he said he never felt overwhelmed by what he did. Sometimes the fact that he owns the Source is surreal, as he's been going there to try to buy out the science fiction section since he was 16, but his experience working at the Book Rack and the Source before coming into its ownership gave him confidence.

"I know books," Brown said.

His favorite section of the shop is the science fiction shelves — he said it's the only genre he truly seeks out when buying books for the shop. People call him every day looking to sell collections from estate sales and defaulted storage units, and while he's already out of room to store books, he can't pass up the chance to find something good.

People don't come to the Source looking for the latest, greatest bestseller — that's what shops like The Book Rack are for. Brown will recommend the Book Rack to people looking to buy or sell James Patterson and Nora Roberts, and point those looking for a good cup of coffee with their book to The Brewed Book.

The Source stocks anything and everything — the rare, the ridiculous and sometimes the scandalous. Brown just sold a book about obscure fishing practices online, and customers will call in looking for specific editions of Hustler and Playboy. A bookcase in the basement is dedicated to extra Bibles, and the more collectible items can be found close to the front of the store.

Barcodes matter little, as the Source doesn’t have a book inventory beyond the around 2,000 titles for sale online. The collection of around 7,000 DVDs, however, does have an inventory, so when a customer came in looking for a copy of “Dogma,” Brown was able to tell him they had one in stock, but another employee had borrowed it and would hold it for him.

Brown estimates that the Source has more than a quarter-million items hidden in its nooks and crannies. Shoved into fit-to-bursting bookshelves and waiting patiently in boxes for more space to open up, books, magazines, manuals, DVDs, CDs, records and more can be found in the shop and its basement.

Unlike Brown, Alex Briles had no idea the Source existed until he came to work there. The pair worked at The Book Rack together until Brown bought the Source and brought Briles along with him.

Briles isn’t alone in his former ignorance of the shop — the employee said customers who have lived in the Quad-Cities for decades will come in and say they had no idea the Source existed until they passed it on the street.

Others make their way to Davenport from hours away to scour the shelves. Last weekend was packed, Briles said, as people stopped by in between acts at the Mississippi Valley Blues Society Blues Fest.

“A lot of people can't find stores like this … ” Briles said. “There's stuff that when people come in, they don't expect they're going to come across.”

Brown knows there are items in the store that have been around for as long as he's been alive, or longer. He excavates more space where he can — finding corners and crawl spaces to fit more shelves.

He'd like to one day move the Source into a larger space, ideally at least 10,000 feet, where the shelves can sprawl and people can peruse the stock in its entirety, but he knows it's far off. However, he does know that people will follow the Source wherever it goes.

"I don't want to be the guy that bought the bookstore that's been open for 80 years and then ran it into the ground. But luckily, 50% of what I paid was for the inventory and 50% of what I paid was the reputation," Brown said. "It's a big deal to have the reputation that Dan has as as a bookseller, because people come in here that have been coming in here their whole life.

"Luckily, everyone was really cool about me taking over; they're just happy someone's keeping it open."