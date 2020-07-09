REVIEW: Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound' is see-worthy World War II adventure

Krause, who never has time to eat, stands so much his feet become bloody. Meal after meal is placed before him, but before he can take a bite, something urgent requires his attention. He subsists mostly on coffee, without sleep while the raging sea and the attacking submarines are all around.

Krause never wavers as he patiently takes on the enemy with careful tracking and evasive maneuvers.

I love the way the character of Krause develops through the film, which has an unusually brief running time, especially for a war movie. That’s not to say it doesn’t pack in a lot of action, drama and suspense, because it does.

I had the good fortune to watch this with a Navy Destroyer veteran who was delighted to see the accuracy of the details, including the sonar screen. “The interior looked very similar to the one I was on, even though it was a different class,” he said, adding even the look of the water is authentic.

The story is not without casualties or the grief war brings. A funeral aboard ship is profoundly heart-wrenching in its dignity and loss: Look at the faces of the young sailors while the bodies are committed to the sea.