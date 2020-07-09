REVIEW: Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound' is see-worthy World War II adventure

Oh, if this movie could have been released on the big screen, it would have made a bigger splash.
As it is, it’s a terrific tale, beautifully told, about wartime courage and dedication.
“Greyhound,” a well-wrought film set during World War II, has terrific visuals in a screenplay written by the lead actor, Tom Hanks.
It’s based on the 1955 C. S. Forester novel “The Good Shepherd.” Beautifully directed by Aaron Schneider (“Get Low”), the story is focused on Lt. Commander Krause (Hanks) set mostly during the early part of 1942.
Krause is dispatched to the North Atlantic to the Greyhound, one of the destroyers supposed to protect a convoy of 37 Allied supply ships. The movie, “inspired by actual events,” involves The Battle of the Atlantic, from 1939 to 1945, the longest continuous military campaign in World War II.
Before he takes off, he proposes to his girlfriend Evelyn (Elisabeth Shue) but she wants to wait until they can be together.
Krause, a devout man who regularly reads the Bible and prays, soon is set upon by a Nazi submarine “wolf pack.”
Krause, who never has time to eat, stands so much his feet become bloody. Meal after meal is placed before him, but before he can take a bite, something urgent requires his attention. He subsists mostly on coffee, without sleep while the raging sea and the attacking submarines are all around.
Krause never wavers as he patiently takes on the enemy with careful tracking and evasive maneuvers.
I love the way the character of Krause develops through the film, which has an unusually brief running time, especially for a war movie. That’s not to say it doesn’t pack in a lot of action, drama and suspense, because it does.
I had the good fortune to watch this with a Navy Destroyer veteran who was delighted to see the accuracy of the details, including the sonar screen. “The interior looked very similar to the one I was on, even though it was a different class,” he said, adding even the look of the water is authentic.
The story is not without casualties or the grief war brings. A funeral aboard ship is profoundly heart-wrenching in its dignity and loss: Look at the faces of the young sailors while the bodies are committed to the sea.
Hanks is tremendous, as always, at communicating his character’s inner thoughts. He grieves the lives of both U.S. sailors and the Germans, but stays at the ready to guide the destroyer away from torpedoes and other vessels.
He is, like Hanks’ “Sully” from 2016, a leader with compassion and courage, who always thinks of himself last.
I hope this “big movie” is embraced as much on the little screen as it deserved to be on the big one.
