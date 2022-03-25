 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roundup: Bettendorf author publishes books perfect for a rainy spring day

It's officially rainy season in the Quad-Cities, and before the parks and trails will see plenty of mud before they turn green. Curl up with one of these locally written, recently published books while waiting for the weather to pass: 

"A Place to Rest" by Tom Miller: Taking inspiration from his own life growing up in a post-World War II South, Bettendorf resident Tom Miller published "A Place to Rest" this year. The novel follows best friends Mildred Morgan and Janet Bell as they grow and correspond, each experiencing the changes the South went through in the 1950s in their own way, and trying to find meaning in it all. The book is available for purchase online.  

"Deep Purple Cover" by Joel Barrows: Based on true events, "Deep Purple Cover" tells the story of the dark side of the Napa Valley wine business. This is the fourth book in Bettendorf author Joel Barrows' "Deep Cover" series. 

"Design Innovative Robots with LEGO SPIKE Prime: Seven creative STEM robotic designs to challenge your mind" by Aaron Maurer: LEGO Master Educator and Bettendorf resident Aaron Maurer published his second book on designing and constructing robots using LEGO Mindstorm kits earlier this year. The book takes creators of all ages through constructing a robot, using code to bring it to life, and different ways of testing and customizing it. Both books are available online

"It is Good, It is Written" by Aubrey Barnes: In his third self-published poetry book, Rock Island artist, educator and author Aubrey Barnes creates a narrative through his personal stories of travel, introspection and handling depression while looking at the history of America. Barnes' writing seeks to resonate with the heart of "Black America" and provoke thought, according to a news release. "It is Good, It is Written" will be published April 18 and can be purchased online

"Losses: A Ro Delahanty Novel" by Dave Lager: Dave Lager recently released the third novel in the "Ro Delahanty" thriller series with "Losses." The series, available online, follows Officer Ro Delahanty, starting with her days as a rookie trying to break into the male-dominated police department. The newest novel shows Delahanty as the Deputy Sheriff, struggling between blood and duty. 

"Middle School Misadventures: Dance Disaster" by Jason Platt: Davenport author and illustrator Jason Platt will release his third graphic novel in the "Middle School Misadventures" series April 5. The series, published by Little, Brown and Company, follows middle school student Newell as he navigates the trials and tribulations of school and growing up, and the newest installation features Newell facing down a school dance and the discovery that his dad is dating the math teacher. The book is available for pre-order online

"The Adventures of Little Wiggly and the Six Flashers" by Lisa Neason: Blue Grass resident Lisa Neason took the bedtime stories her father used to tell her and turned them into a children's book, with the help of her family. The book tells the story of a fish named Little Wiggly and the creatures he meets, and is available for purchase online

"Tinker and Atticus to the Rescue" by Xochi Herrera and Josh Wright: Originally written and illustrated 20 years ago, Xochi Herrera and Josh Wright took time during the COVID-19 pandemic to rework and republish the story of best friends Tinker and Atticus. Tinker, a Husky, and Atticus, a tabby cat, go on adventures while delivering flowers from the flower shop. The children's book is available online

